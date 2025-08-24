LIVE TV
Home > Sports > La Liga 2025: La Remontada By Barcelona Against Levante, Thriller Shocks Fans!

On August 23, 2025, Barcelona overcame a 0–2 halftime deficit to defeat Levante 3-2. Marcus Rashford had a terrible start and was eventually substituted, and Ivan Romero scored the first goal before Jose Luis Morales' penalty put the home team ahead.

After Barcelona went undefeated and played Rayo Vallecano in the next match, coach Hansi Flick commended the team's tenacity.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 13:44:21 IST

On August 23, 2025, FC Barcelona came back after being two-goal down to beat already promoted Levante 3-2 in their league opener of the season, at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium, thereby remaining unbeaten in the league.

First Half, Barcelona robbed off 

The game was ill fated at the start of the defending champions. Levante took advantage of the barca weak defense, as in the 15th minute, Ivan Romero took the opportunity to score in the box to give his team the lead. Things got worse for Barcelona just before the end of the first half when Alejandro Balde was dismissed on a handball correction VAR played a part and Jose Luis Morales calmly forced the ball into the path of goal to give Levante a very healthy two goal lead at halftime. Marcus Rashford, who had started his first full game for Barcelona on a loan basis on loan from Manchester United was replaced at half time,which was a change in tactic.

Second half, Barcelona turned the tables around

The second half saw another version of Barcelona, led 1-0 only for Pedri to score an absolute cannon bomb towards the top corner in the 49th minute that once again brought Barcelona back into contention. Not willing to end it there, Ferran Torres cut a volley in a corner by Raphinha, three minutes later to tie the score 2-2.

Although controlled throughout, the game appeared likely to end in a draw until stoppage time, when Levante had a rare chance to score when Unai Elgezabal headed Lamine Yamal cross past his own goal to make it 3-2 to Barcelona. This achievement made Barcelona the first team to come back after a two goal back in the 2nd time away and this achievement came courtesy of the master plan by Hansi Flick.

Coach Flick was glad of the team response “Until the bitter end we believed.” The victory returns Barcelona to the frontline as they gear up to face Rayo Vallecano next week in effort to defend their crown. 

