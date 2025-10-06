LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: 4 CSK Stars Who Could Be Released, Including Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra

After all the changes are set to be before the eventful IPL 2026, following a disappointing 2025 season where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were at last on the points table.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 6, 2025 14:02:10 IST

A slew of changes are set to be ushered in before the eventful IPL 2026, following a disappointing 2025 season where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) not only finished last but also sat at the bottom of the points table. With Ravichandran Ashwin retiring, he has already freed up a staggering ₹9.75 crore in the purse, keeping the door open for CSK to release quite a few underperforming players in a squad rebuild. 

Devon Conway

The New Zealand opener was discounted for both form and fitness during IPL 2025. At times, his inconsistency at the top could not give CSK the strong starts they once used to rely upon. With younger options readily available, releasing Conway could well be a strategic option to save some funds.

Rahul Tripathi

Once acting flamboyantly with his bat, Tripathi could never work on his game to fit into a CSK middle-order schema. His strike rate and average plummeted, warranting him to be in the releasing situation as they search for a genuine Indian middle-order batsman. 

Rachin Ravindra

The talented New Zealand all-rounder showed flashes of brilliance but could never deliver consistently. Given his price and limited match-winning impact, CSK would most likely release him and look for a reliable spinner/all-rounder. 

Deepak Hooda

CSK-style Hooda never really worked. Although he was given opportunities in the middle order, he never really influenced matches, either with the bat or the ball. The end of Hooda thus appears likely when CSK seeks to rejuvenate the core of their middle order.

CSK will aspire to a complete rebuild for IPL 2026 with balance, fitness, and performers with impact on their minds.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 2:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chennai Super Kings release listCSK IPL 2026Deepak HoodaDevon ConwayIPL auction 2026Rachin RavindraRahul Tripathi

QUICK LINKS