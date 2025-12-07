IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders’ Most Expensive Players 2008–2025

LIVE TV
KKR's Costliest Players in IPL History: Kolkata Knight Riders have consistently made bold, high-value bids at IPL auctions, signing top performers season after season. From Mitchell Starc to Venkatesh Iyer, KKR’s biggest buys reflect their strategy of investing in proven match-winners and rising stars.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 7, 2025 17:22:22 IST

KKR’s Most Expensive Players in IPL History: The Kolkata Knight Riders have always been one of the biggest spenders in the IPL auction, trying to get high-impact players in their bid to increase their winning chances. KKR’s strategy over the years has been all about getting the best players from around the world and India, which has been a reason for making headlines in the auction every season.

 

Early Years: Building the Core with Icons

KKR eyed franchise icons such as Sourav Ganguly and Shane Bond, having Ganguly captain the side in 2008 and Bond bowl fast in 2010. After the big buy in the 2011 auction of Gautam Gambhir for ₹11.04 crore, which transformed KKR into a champion team and he led the team to two IPL titles. Big buys such as Brendon McCullum, Jacques Kallis, and Mitchell Starc were made in the ensuing seasons, allowing the squad to breathe in with international class.

 

The 2020s: Record-Breaking Spending Era

As KKR moved into the 2020s, they made a splash in the market with over-the-top, record-breaking bids for Pat Cummins, who, for ₹15.5 crore, was acquired not once but twice, setting a new standard for fast bowlers. Mitchell Starc in 2024 at ₹24.75 crore became the new high point, and Venkatesh Iyer in 2025 at ₹23.75 crore was a clear indication of his rise as a star in all formats.

 

A Legacy of Big Buys and Bold Strategy

KKR’s spending on players season-wise illustrates a history of extravagant squad building, mixing foreign match-winners with Indian stars and ranking among the highest in IPL history in terms of spending.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 5:02 PM IST
