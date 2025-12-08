IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy

IPL Auction 2025: The Mumbai Indians. With Nita Ambani’s Leadership, the team has a strategic plan to take part in the IPL 2026 mini-auction scheduled on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. The team has a modest Rs 2.75 crore budget to fill five slots, starting with a wicketkeeper-batter, an overseas pacer, and a domestic player.​

IPL Auction 2025: Retained Core Strength

MI kept 20 players, which contain talents like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya(Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and others like Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, and overseas picks Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton, guaranteeing both the batting and pace depth. This situation allows for directed purchases under Nita Ambani’s continuity-focused strategy, mirroring her WPL approach of reclaiming key performers.​

IPL Auction 2025: Auction Purse and Strategy

Mumbai Indians will rely on their skills and creativity in the auction. They want to make picks that are not a massive money sink but are still high quality. They want to spend the minimum amount to get their top choice players, no matter the role, within the scope of their team, “One Family” legacy. Nita Ambani is not going to let money be a problem when it comes to desired players.

IPL Auction 2025: Top 5 Likely Targets

Quinton de Kock (WK-Batter, Overseas): A destructive opener with an IPL experience and the potential to be a backup keeper for the versatile top-order depth.​

T Natarajan (Pacer, Indian): Death-over specialist who will work with Boult and Bumrah while giving the team a left-arm variety through an economical pick.​

Rahul Chahar (Spinner, Indian): A domestic wrist spinner that can handle the middle overs control of the opponents and also helps MI with their domestic familiarity.​

Anuj Rawat (WK-Batter, Indian): A solid finisher besides a keeper who can be with the team without using the overseas slot.​

Josh Hazlewood (Pacer, Overseas, if available): Outstanding swing bowler as the lone overseas buy for high-impact phases.​

These particulates are matching MI’s requirements and could potentially lead them to another title under Ambani’s prudent supervision.