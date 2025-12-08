LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy

IPL Auction 2025: Mumbai Indians, led by Nita Ambani, enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a ₹2.75 crore purse, targeting strategic picks like de Kock, Natarajan, Chahar, Rawat and Hazlewood to strengthen key roles.

IPL 2026 Auction: Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians Likely to Chase These Top 5 Players
IPL 2026 Auction: Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians Likely to Chase These Top 5 Players

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 8, 2025 11:23:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy

IPL Auction 2025: The Mumbai Indians. With Nita Ambani’s Leadership, the team has a strategic plan to take part in the IPL 2026 mini-auction scheduled on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. The team has a modest Rs 2.75 crore budget to fill five slots, starting with a wicketkeeper-batter, an overseas pacer, and a domestic player.​

IPL Auction 2025: Retained Core Strength

MI kept 20 players, which contain talents like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya(Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and others like Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, and overseas picks Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton, guaranteeing both the batting and pace depth. This situation allows for directed purchases under Nita Ambani’s continuity-focused strategy, mirroring her WPL approach of reclaiming key performers.​

IPL Auction 2025: Auction Purse and Strategy

Mumbai Indians will rely on their skills and creativity in the auction. They want to make picks that are not a massive money sink but are still high quality. They want to spend the minimum amount to get their top choice players, no matter the role, within the scope of their team, “One Family” legacy. Nita Ambani is not going to let money be a problem when it comes to desired players.

IPL Auction 2025: Top 5 Likely Targets

  • Quinton de Kock (WK-Batter, Overseas): A destructive opener with an IPL experience and the potential to be a backup keeper for the versatile top-order depth.​

  • T Natarajan (Pacer, Indian): Death-over specialist who will work with Boult and Bumrah while giving the team a left-arm variety through an economical pick.​

  • Rahul Chahar (Spinner, Indian): A domestic wrist spinner that can handle the middle overs control of the opponents and also helps MI with their domestic familiarity.​

  • Anuj Rawat (WK-Batter, Indian): A solid finisher besides a keeper who can be with the team without using the overseas slot.​

  • Josh Hazlewood (Pacer, Overseas, if available): Outstanding swing bowler as the lone overseas buy for high-impact phases.​

 

These particulates are matching MI’s requirements and could potentially lead them to another title under Ambani’s prudent supervision.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 11:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anuj RawatCricket newsIPL 2026 Auctionjosh hazlewoodMI Targetsmini auctionMumbai IndiansNita Ambaniquinton-de-kockrahul-chaharT Natarajan

RELATED News

Mohamed Salah’s Comments Hint At Deepening Rift With Liverpool, Says ‘Someone Doesn’t Want Me Here’

Did Palaash Mucchal Delete His Proposal Video With Smriti Mandhana After Calling Off Their Wedding?

Shubman Gill Cleared To Return For T20 Series Against South Africa After Neck Injury? Gautam Gambhir Gives Major Fitness Update

Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth

F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy

Aequs IPO Allotment Today: Big Listing Buzz Ahead On December 10, Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Share

Malayalam Actor Dileep Acquitted In 2017 Actress Abduction And Sexual Assault Case

Meesho IPO Allotment Date & Updates: Check Your Shares Status, Step-By-Step Guide

IndiGo Crisis Escalates: 450+ Cancellations as Disruptions Enter Seventh Day – Key Updates for Travelers

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (08.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Groomed, Trafficked, And Gang-Raped: Pakistani Grooming Gangs In The UK – What You Need To Know About Sexual Abuse Cases And The Latest Extradition Proposal

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (08.12.2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy

QUICK LINKS