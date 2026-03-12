IPL 2026- Bad News For RCB Fans! Josh Hazlewood Doubtful For New Season: Report

IPL 2026: The high of 2025 is still fresh in the minds of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faithful. After an agonizing 18-season wait, the “Red Devils” finally reached the summit of the IPL last year. It wasn’t the veteran legends of the past, but the inspired leadership of Rajat Patidar that brought the maiden silverware to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, as the defending champions prepare to kickstart their 2026 campaign on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the euphoria is being replaced by a mounting sense of dread regarding their bowling arsenal.

In a significant blow to their title defense, veteran Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood’s availability has been plunged into major uncertainty. Hazlewood was the heartbeat of RCB’s bowling unit during their championship run, finishing as the team’s leading wicket-taker and delivering a masterclass in the final against Punjab Kings to swing the game in Bengaluru’s favor.

The lanky speedster has been sidelined since the T20I series against India, subsequently missing the Ashes and the ICC T20 World Cup for Australia. According to reports from Hindustan Times, his recovery is being closely monitored under expert physio care, but a return date remains elusive. For a team that relied so heavily on his discipline and powerplay breakthroughs, his potential absence leaves a gaping hole.

The timing couldn’t be worse for RCB. The franchise is already grappling with the legal turmoil surrounding Indian pacer Yash Dayal. The left-armer, who formed a lethal trio alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hazlewood, is currently facing serious sexual assault charges. With a Jaipur court recently denying him anticipatory bail, his participation in the 2026 season looks increasingly unlikely.

With two-thirds of their primary pace attack in doubt, the management must now look toward their bench strength. While the loss of Hazlewood’s experience is irreplaceable, the squad does have options. New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy offers a similar lanky frame and hit-the-deck style that could mimic Hazlewood’s impact. Alternatively, Nuwan Thushara presents a genuine wicket-taking threat with the new ball and a unique slingy action that is notoriously difficult to handle at the death.

Tactically, the middle order is also set for a shift. Following the release of Liam Livingstone, youngster Jacob Bethell is expected to slot into the lineup alongside Phil Salt and Tim David. This leaves just one overseas slot, likely to be a toss-up between a specialist bowler like Thushara or an all-round option like Romario Shepherd.

As RCB prepares to play five matches at the Chinnaswamy and two in Raipur, the pressure is on Rajat Patidar to navigate this administrative and injury-led storm. The quest for a second consecutive title has begun, but the road to glory just got significantly steeper.