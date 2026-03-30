‘KKR Fully Aware’: Cricket Australia Hits Back After Ajinkya Rahane Takes Dig at Cameron Green Not Bowling in Their IPL 2026 Opener Against MI

It did not take more than two matches for tensions to rise as Ajinkya Rahane, without mincing his words, took an apparent dig at Cricket Australia. The Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper’s comment on the Australian all-rounder came after Green did not bowl a single over in KKR’s loss against the Mumbai Indians. Green, who was purchased by the three-time champions for ₹25.2 crores, was the most expensive buy at the auction ahead of the season.

Rahane, who had to leave the field in the second innings, reacted to the tough defeat his team faced at the hands of the Mumbai Indians. The KKR captain was asked about why Green did not bowl a single over as his bowlers failed to defend 220 runs. Responding to the question, the 37-year-old said, “That question you need to ask Cricket Australia.”

Cricket Australia responded to the comments made overnight by Rahane. The board said that Green is recovering from a back injury and will not bowl for a short period as he makes a recovery. The Australian board also claimed that KKR was fully aware of the situation.

CA: KKR is fully aware of Green’s unavailability as a bowler

Cricket Australia responded to Ajinkya Rahane’s comments after KKR’s loss against MI. A spokesperson from the board talked about Green’s lower back injury that is preventing him from bowling. The spokesperson said, “Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period.”

Talking about how KKR was made aware of the situation, the spokesperson said, “Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days’ time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information.”

MI vs KKR: A disappointing debut for Cameron Green

Cameron Green, making his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders, batted at number three for his team. The Australian did not have the best of a time with the bat in hand as he scored only 18 runs during his 10-ball stay at the crease. Having played for the Mumbai Indians formerly, Green’s return with the bat prevented KKR from ending up with another 10-15 runs at least in the first innings. After a successful 69-run stand between the two opening batters, the platform was set for the 26-year-old all-rounder to berserk. However, he managed only a couple of boundaries in his knock.

Also Read: MI vs KKR: Why Was Rinku Singh Leading Kolkata Knight Riders Instead of Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026?