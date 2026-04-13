IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings Matches On Following Dates Undergo Change Due To This Reason

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) altered the dates for two marquee matches in the ongoing IPL 2026 on Monday. The revision in the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 ensured that the April 26 clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shifted to Chennai from Ahmedabad, and their reverse fixture on May 21 was allotted to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The reason for doing that is to accommodate the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026.

A statement from the IPL said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces a revision in the schedule of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.”

“The afternoon fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, 2026, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with the match starting at 03:30 PM IST.”

“Accordingly, the reverse fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, scheduled to be played on May 21, 2026, in the evening, will now be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, with the match set to begin at 07:30 PM IST,” the statement added.

🚨 NEWS 🚨@gujarat_titans – @ChennaiIPL fixtures swapped for April 26 and May 21, owing to municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat! More Details 🔽 | #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaashttps://t.co/xDibwhhT8C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2026

Currently, GT are at the fifth spot in the points table with two wins and two losses each, with four points. They won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow on Sunday. CSK also broke their three-match losing streak, winning by 23 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home venue of Chepauk Stadium on Saturday.

The 50 league matches are scheduled to take place from April 13 to May 24 at 12 locations, comprising Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur, and New Chandigarh. The second phase includes eight double-headers, with games set for 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST.

The playoff locations are still to be determined, but the IPL 2026 final is expected to take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the title last season.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rift In Mumbai Indians’ Dressing Room? Hardik Pandya Urges Players To Not ‘Disappear’ After Losing A Match | Video

(with agencies’ inputs)