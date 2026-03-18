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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Recalls Getting Pranked Mid-Tournament By Ricky Ponting, Says ‘I Got Excited…’

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Recalls Getting Pranked Mid-Tournament By Ricky Ponting, Says ‘I Got Excited…’

Hardik Pandya recalls a hilarious rookie-season prank by Ricky Ponting during IPL 2015 that gave him a "reality check" about player bonuses. Now the captain of Mumbai Indians, Pandya has set an ambitious career target to win 10 combined ICC and IPL trophies over the next decade.

Hardik Pandya in frame. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Hardik Pandya in frame. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 18, 2026 21:07:48 IST

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Recalls Getting Pranked Mid-Tournament By Ricky Ponting, Says ‘I Got Excited…’

IPL 2026: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has come a long way in his cricketing career ever since he arrived in the IPL. Pandya, who played his maiden game for the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2015, took the world by storm with his match-winning performances for the franchise. Pandya, while shedding light on the season in a recent award show by BCCI, stated how he got pranked by legendary Ricky Ponting during IPL 2015. Ponting, who was part of MI’s team management during the season, told Pandya that the money from his player of the match awards belongs to the all-rounder only.

Pandya, who believed Ponting at first, got a reality check when his teammates told him that the money would be distributed among all the players equally. 

“I got excited after winning man-of-the-match awards. He actually told me that this money goes to you. I calculated what I was going to do with this money, and later I got to know this gets divided between the group,” Pandya said.

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Bought at a base price of Rs 10 Lakh, Pandya displayed a glimpse of brilliance at the death by finishing games against sides like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. 

Pandya’s rise in MI has been astronomical to say the least, as he went on to become the captain of the franchise. He is yet to win a trophy for his side as captain; however, his ability as captain is in no way undermined, as he has led the Gujarat Titans to their maiden title win in 2022. 

Hardik Pandya, the irreplaceable 

The all-rounder from Vadodara was instrumental in India’s winning campaign in the last three ICC tournaments. His recent performances with the bat and ball in the T20 World Cup 2026 elevated his stature in the T20 format.

Pandya also revealed during the awards ceremony that he wants to hang up his boots with 10 ICC and IPL trophies combined.

“I want to win at least ten trophies, ICC and IPL combined, but for me ICC trophies are the most important trophies. I have got three and I would want to win anything which I play for. So I think in the next ten years at least five or six will come, that’s my goal,” Pandya said.

Pandya will look to enthrall fans yet again as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 opener on March 29.

Also Read: Shivam Dube Reveals ‘Heartwarming’ Reason To Go ‘Incognito’ During Train Journey Post T20 WC 2026 Final | Video

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Recalls Getting Pranked Mid-Tournament By Ricky Ponting, Says ‘I Got Excited…’

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Recalls Getting Pranked Mid-Tournament By Ricky Ponting, Says ‘I Got Excited…’
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Recalls Getting Pranked Mid-Tournament By Ricky Ponting, Says ‘I Got Excited…’
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Recalls Getting Pranked Mid-Tournament By Ricky Ponting, Says ‘I Got Excited…’
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Recalls Getting Pranked Mid-Tournament By Ricky Ponting, Says ‘I Got Excited…’

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