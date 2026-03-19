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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat | WATCH Viral Video

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat | WATCH Viral Video

Watch the viral video as Hardik Pandya’s new Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri receives a traditional Indian welcome. See Mahieka Sharma perform a 'vahan puja' in a ghungat after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 glory, just as the 19th IPL season kicks off.

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya's Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat WATCH Viral Video. Photo: X
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya's Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat WATCH Viral Video. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 19, 2026 16:54:30 IST

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat | WATCH Viral Video

IPL 2026: The post-T20 World Cup 2026 celebrations for Hardik Pandya are showing no signs of slowing down. After playing a pivotal role in India’s historic title triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this month, the star all-rounder has treated himself to a masterpiece of Italian engineering: the brand-new Ferrari 12Cilindri.

However, it wasn’t just the roar of the V12 engine that grabbed social media’s attention; it was the traditional “desi” welcome the car received. In a viral video shared by the cricketer, his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, was seen performing a traditional vahan puja for the supercar, which is estimated to be worth around ₹8.5 crore.

Tradition Meets Horsepower

The video, captured from Pandya’s point of view (POV) while he sat in the driver’s seat, shows Mahieka dressed in traditional attire, gracefully covering her head with a ghungat (veil) as a mark of respect during the ceremony. She is seen offering flowers to the hood of the Ferrari and performing the aarti, ensuring the high-performance machine began its journey with divine blessings.

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Fans were quick to praise the blend of modern luxury and deep-rooted Indian values. While Pandya is often known for his flamboyant lifestyle—ranging from his blonde hair to his signature gold chains—this intimate glimpse into his home life highlighted a more grounded side of the “Kung Fu Pandya.”

What Makes the Ferrari 12Cilindri Special?

The 12Cilindri is not just any supercar; it is a tribute to Ferrari’s legendary DNA. Inspired by the classic 365 GTB/4 Daytona, its name literally honors the naturally aspirated V12 engine—a “dying breed” in an era dominated by turbochargers and electrification.

Key Specifications of the 12Cilindri:

  • Engine: 6.5-litre NA V12

  • Power/Torque: 830 hp / 678 Nm

  • Acceleration: 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds

  • Top Speed: Over 340 kmph

The video also gave fans a peek into the futuristic cabin, showcasing the dual-cockpit layout featuring a massive 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

Eyes on IPL 2026

With the 19th season of the Indian Premier League just around the corner, Pandya seems to be in high spirits. After a stellar World Cup, his focus will soon shift back to the franchise grind. For now, Hardik is clearly enjoying life in the fast lane with his lucky charm, Mahieka Sharma, and his stunning new Italian steed.

Read More: IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

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Tags: Bollywood and cricketferrariFerrari 12Cilindrihardik pandyaIndian TraditionsIPL 2026luxury carsMahieka Sharmasports newssupercarst20 world cuptrendingviral video

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat | WATCH Viral Video

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat | WATCH Viral Video
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat | WATCH Viral Video
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat | WATCH Viral Video
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Rs 8.5 Crore Ferrari Gets Desi Welcome as Mahieka Sharma Performs Puja in Ghungat | WATCH Viral Video

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