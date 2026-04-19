IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement

IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement

Former India cricketer Saba Karim praised Sooryavanshi's natural striking ability and compared his raw power to some of the best batters seen at a young age.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 19, 2026 18:52:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a confident statement about his approach to the game and long-term ambition of representing India at the senior level, while also underlining his belief in his ability to change matches in pressure situations.

Speaking on Doordarshan, Sooryavanshi reflected on his mindset at the crease and the conversations he has had with his family regarding his cricketing journey.

Emphasising his self-belief, he said he remains focused on utilising his skills to influence games whenever he is at the crease.

You Might Be Interested In

“For whatever duration I am on the ground, as long as I am using my skills, dominate and play, I can snatch the match from opponents’ hands. I also spoke to my father. He said I have fulfilled half of his dream, but half is still left. I need to play in the World Cup for the senior Indian team. Of course, every player shares the same dream: to play for the seniors and win for their country, India. That is my focus for India,” Sooryavanshi said.

Former India cricketer Saba Karim, who also featured in the discussion, praised Sooryavanshi’s natural striking ability and compared his raw power to some of the best batters seen at a young age.

However, he made a distinction between power and technical refinement, suggesting that the youngster’s biggest strength lies in his natural ability rather than structured coaching.

“The power I saw in Sachin Tendulkar at a similar age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has more power than that. I am talking about power, not technique. This boy’s bat speed, his swing, his high back-lift, that is unbelievable. And no coach can teach that. You get that by birth.”

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far, Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed 246 runs in six matches at a staggering strike rate of 236.53.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CricketCricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026Vaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi battingVaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan RoyalsVaibhav Sooryavanshi RRVaibhav Sooryavanshi runs

RELATED News

IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell

RR vs KKR, IPL 2026: ‘Thought we Were Friends…’ — Rajasthan Royals’ Quirky Post After Kartik Tyagi’s Three-Wicket Over at Eden Gardens

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Warns Iran: ‘We Will Knock Out Every Power Plant And Bridge’ If Deal Fails Then ‘NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!’

IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement

Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce BIG Update: Astrologer Joins Talks Ahead Of Court Hearing Amid Election Heat- What’s His Secret Role Before Settlement?

Top 10 Key Constituencies in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 That Can Decide the Result

Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations

Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: 15-Year-Old Survivor Breaks Silence Finally, Travels 250 km To Expose Exploitation Racket- Her Revelations Will Shock You

Election Commission Of India Tightens Grip On AI Content: Unlawful Posts Must Go Within 3 Hours As 11,000+ Violations Flagged

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 16 Killed In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement
IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement
IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement
IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement

QUICK LINKS