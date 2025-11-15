LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Travis Head And Pat Cummins And This Star Player- Check List Here!

IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Travis Head And Pat Cummins And This Star Player- Check List Here!

IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad retain key leaders like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma while releasing high-value players to boost their auction purse. With a focus on batting strength and rebuilding their bowling unit, SRH enters the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear, aggressive strategy.

SRH IPL 2026 Retentions List (Pc: X)
SRH IPL 2026 Retentions List (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 15, 2025 19:08:28 IST

IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Travis Head And Pat Cummins And This Star Player- Check List Here!

IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Before the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has put into practice some tactical moves, among which their main concern is the strong, aggressive batting core and the new appearance for their bowling unit. The team has decided to retain their premier scorers and trusted captains while being in a position to effect major changes at the same time, following a turbulent 2025 season that had its beginnings in 2024. 

This retention strategy indicates a strong desire to surround their high-impact overseas and dynamic young Indian talent with a more versatile squad, thus allowing them to use a considerable part of the ₹120 crore salary cap for the major need of bowling depth in the auction.

SRH Retained Indian and Overseas Talent

SRH took a resolute decision to continue with its core of aggressive players, keeping the key foreign players and Indian kids who are the foundation of their future plans. The list includes Pat Cummins who was retained, thus confirming not only his role as a bowler but also as the captain who is driving the team’s long-term vision.

The aggressive batting pairing of Travis Head and India’s Abhishek Sharma will continue with their risky yet rewarding strategy. Among the new local talents, Nitish Kumar Reddy, a hard-hitting batter and medium pacer, has been picked, offering time to his all-round capabilities. Ishan Kishan’s retention on the franchise’s part further cements the wicketkeeper-batter position and they are banking on his major match-winning potential regardless of inconsistency last season.

Pat Cummins: Captain Retained and thereby signaling the stability of long-term leadership.   

Travis Head & Abhishek Sharma: The daring opening partnership is kept intact. 

Nitish Kumar Reddy: Retained for the vibrant all-round potential and the boundary hitting.

Major Releases and Purse Management

What stands out the most in SRH’s retention list is the deliberate release of players with the highest value to their auction buying power. The franchise made the trade of aging Shami formally confirmed to Lucknow Super Giants for his ₹10 crore fee, thus making a big purse boost right away.

This action is in tandem with the big name releases that are most likely to happen such as the star wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen who is being rumored to be released. Klaasen’s release, though his explosive 2024 performance, is a financial call to free up his hefty contract amount that allows SRH to source multiple quality replacements in the auction instead of having a large sum tied to one player.

Other remarkable players released are overseas leg-spinner Adam Zampa who confirms a change of the entire IPL 2026 spin and pace bowling departments intention. This aggressive purse management of SRH leaves them with one of the healthiest auction balances among all franchises.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 6:44 PM IST
IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Travis Head And Pat Cummins And This Star Player- Check List Here!

IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Travis Head And Pat Cummins And This Star Player- Check List Here!

IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Travis Head And Pat Cummins And This Star Player- Check List Here!
IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Travis Head And Pat Cummins And This Star Player- Check List Here!
IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Travis Head And Pat Cummins And This Star Player- Check List Here!
IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Travis Head And Pat Cummins And This Star Player- Check List Here!

