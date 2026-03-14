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Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Mohammad Kaif Hails Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Transformation, Makes Big 2027 World Cup Prediction

IPL 2026: Mohammad Kaif Hails Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Transformation, Makes Big 2027 World Cup Prediction

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif stated that Rohit Sharma looks four to five years younger than his actual age ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Kaif remarked that Rohit looks 34 after significantly improving his physical fitness

Rohit Sharma's transformation has impressive. (Photo Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma's transformation has impressive. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 14, 2026 21:18:44 IST

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IPL 2026: Mohammad Kaif Hails Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Transformation, Makes Big 2027 World Cup Prediction

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has lavished praise on Rohit Sharma especially for the kind of fitness transformation that he has shown in the recent times. The ex-India cricketer said that Sharma is looking like 34. The former India captain will be back in action with IPL 2026 for Mumbai Indians. 

“A year from now, you will remember exactly what I am saying now. Whenever Rohit Sharma comes out to bat, this is what you will recall. Look at what he has done with his fitness, look at how his batting is going. His face has completely firmed up, he looks completely young,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel. 

“Rohit Sharma completely silenced the critics. People had raised questions in front of him saying that he had become a little heavy, was struggling to move, and was not scoring runs. But Rohit answered all those questions through his performance.”

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“He worked on his fitness and now he looks extremely lean and fit, much more than before. He effectively proved the critics wrong by showing that he has worked on his body and is in great shape,” Kaif opined.

Rohit has often be criticised for his fitness but the transformation has surprised the fans as well. 

Rohit Sharma to feature in IPL 2026

The opening batter and former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will play the IPL 2026 edition for the franchise. He has led the side to five IPL titles and is now an important part of the team in the batting unit. The right-handed batter will have the responsibility to provide the side with brisk starts in the tournament. 

Rohit Sharma’s form

Rohit Sharma has bid adieu to T20Is and Tests and is focusing on ODIs for India. Barring the series against New Zealand, Rohit has been in decent touch in the List A format. He scored a brilliant 73 and 121* in Australia and then followed that with a couple of fifties against South Africa at home. 

Rohit then returned to play Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai and hammered 155 against Sikkim. The right-hander had a forgettable outing against Uttarakhand as he was dismissed for 0. Sharma then donned the Indian jersey against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series where he scored 26, 24 and 11. 

Rohit Sharma’s IPL career

Having played for two franchises, Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has smashed 7046 runs in 272 matches in the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batter has a couple of hundreds and 47 fifties to his name as well. Sharma handed the captaincy baton to Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2024 season. MI haven’t won the IPL title under Pandya yet. The all-rounder who had earlier played for MI was appointed the captain of Gujarat Titans in 2022. In two seasons that Pandya played for GT, he led the side to the title in the first edition itself while ended as runners up in the next. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 9:07 PM IST
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IPL 2026: Mohammad Kaif Hails Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Transformation, Makes Big 2027 World Cup Prediction

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IPL 2026: Mohammad Kaif Hails Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Transformation, Makes Big 2027 World Cup Prediction
IPL 2026: Mohammad Kaif Hails Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Transformation, Makes Big 2027 World Cup Prediction
IPL 2026: Mohammad Kaif Hails Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Transformation, Makes Big 2027 World Cup Prediction
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