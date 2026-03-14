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Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’

IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’

Former India spinner Anil Kumble criticised KKR for releasing Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt, calling it a strategic mistake that weakened leadership and consistency ahead of IPL 2026.

Anil Kumble on KKR (Image credits:X)
Anil Kumble on KKR (Image credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: March 14, 2026 18:59:46 IST

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IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’

Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble has expressed his disappointment over the strategy of Kolkata Knight Riders in the last season by saying that the franchise committed a major mistake by allowing Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt, two of the key players, to leave after their 2024 IPL title victory. For Kumble, these two players were the core of KKR’s success, and therefore, it is very much understandable that after losing them, the team is not very strong both in terms of its foundation and leadership.

Despite the fact that KKR won their third IPL trophy in 2024, Kumble noted that it was a very strange decision to let go of these two players, who have always been match-winners, and this showed that KKR doesn’t have enough consistency in making player retention decisions. According to him, it is of utmost importance to keep the core performers in order to have sustained success in such a competitive tournament like the IPL. Two significant members of that team were Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt. Both did very well and helped win the team, but KKR ended up releasing both, Kumble said in a JioHotstar press release.

He also remarked that by letting go of an IPL-winning captain and a main overseas batter, KKR have been deprived of the strategic edge that seasoned players bring.

Kumble pointed out several good qualities of Ajinkya Rahane, the new KKR captain, including his robust leadership at domestic as well as IPL levels. Still, he highlighted the fact that Rahane has not led his team to an IPL championship yet, which is what counts in situations where the margin for mistakes is minimal. A captain who has won the trophy before, Kumble explained, is a plus that KKR have given away. He called on the franchise to figure out the art of hanging on to top performers, feeling that if they do not, their problems might multiply in future seasons to the point where reversing their fortunes could become an uphill task.

This critical view came about as a result of KKR’s poor performance in the 2025 IPL when they finished last with only five wins and did not reach the playoffs, unlike the previous season when they were champions. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s transfer to Punjab Kings has brought a new spirit to that team as he led them to their first final in ten years, and Phil Salt was Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s main man in securing their first-ever IPL title.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Expected At Event

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 6:57 PM IST
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IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’

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IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’

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IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’
IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’
IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’
IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’

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