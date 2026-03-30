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Home > Sports News > RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja Face Former Teams in Guwahati – Who Will Win Today’s Contest?

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja Face Former Teams in Guwahati – Who Will Win Today’s Contest?

Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 Match 3 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. RR start favourites with a stronger squad, while Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja face former teams in this high-voltage RR vs CSK clash.

RR vs CSK, Match Prediction IPL 2026. Image Credit: X
RR vs CSK, Match Prediction IPL 2026. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 30, 2026 16:47:53 IST

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RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja Face Former Teams in Guwahati – Who Will Win Today’s Contest?

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026, Match Prediction: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will kick off their campaign in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. RR will be playing hosts at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It will be an emotional moment perhaps for Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja as they face their former teams. The two Indian World Cup winners were part of an exciting trade deal ahead of the IPL 2026.

Rajasthan Royals will start as slight favourites given the multiple injuries in the CSK camp. The Super Kings could face challenges in their death bowling. While Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed are prominent new-ball bowlers, there is a dearth of death-bowling options. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are one of the few teams which did not have injuries to multiple players.

Who will win RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 today?

Rajasthan Royals start as slight facvourites in their clash against the Chennai Super Kings. RR playing at their second home would be looking to start their campaign off with a win. Having a strong core of Indian batters, RR can field Jofra Archer as well as either Nandre Burger or Kwena Maphaka in its pace attack. The luxury of having a strong pace attack could boost their chances in the clash where rain is expected to play a role. Guwahati will assist sideways movement which could trouble the CSK batting lineup. 

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RR’s strong batting lineup will feature the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi along with skipper Riyan Parag and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. The addition of Shimron Hetmyer will provide the required muscle power to this batting unit. 

Ravindra Jadeja’s addition as the all-rounder will provide some balance to the side which they were missing in previous seasons. Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey would need to fill in big shoes if Hetmyer continues to bat in the top order like he did for the West Indies in IPL 2026.

Who will score the most runs in RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 today?

Sanju Samson will be expected to score the most runs against his former team. The wicketkeeper batter is confirmed to open the innings for CSK and will partner-up with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Coming into the IPL 2026, Samson has been in terrific form. 

He was named the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2026 for his incredible batting performance in the fag-end of the tournament. He scored three fifties in a row to help India lift a historic third T20 World Cup title.

Who will take the most wickets in RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 today?

Noor Ahmad is expected to be top wicket-taker in the RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 clash. The left-arm wrist-spinner was the highest wicket-taker for his team in the previous season. Noor’s bowling in IPL 2025 was the only positive for the Super Kings as they finished at the bottom of the points table. The Afghan spinner picked up 24 wickets in 14 games and ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season. He will aim to pick right from where he left last year, as CSK looks to bounce back after a couple of poor seasons.

Also Read: IPL 2026: How MS Dhoni’s Absence Is Good News For Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of RR vs CSK in Guwahati? — Explained

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Tags: Barsapara Stadiumchennai super kingscskGuwahatiindian premier leagueIPL 2026rajasthan royalsRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super KingsRavindra JadejaRiyan ParagRRRR vs CSKRuturaj Gaikwadsanju samsonshivam dubeVaibhav Sooryaanshiyashasvi jaiswal

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RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja Face Former Teams in Guwahati – Who Will Win Today’s Contest?

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RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja Face Former Teams in Guwahati – Who Will Win Today’s Contest?

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RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja Face Former Teams in Guwahati – Who Will Win Today’s Contest?
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja Face Former Teams in Guwahati – Who Will Win Today’s Contest?
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja Face Former Teams in Guwahati – Who Will Win Today’s Contest?
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja Face Former Teams in Guwahati – Who Will Win Today’s Contest?

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