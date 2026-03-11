IPL NEWS: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming, Venues, Date, Time, Stadium, Captains — All You Need to Know

LIVE TV
IPL 2026 will begin on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The BCCI has released the schedule for the first 20 matches, while the remaining fixtures will be announced after state election dates are finalised. Here, you can check all the key details, including IPL 2026 live streaming, venues, match timings, stadiums and captains for the upcoming 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won its first IPL title in 2025. Image Credit X/RCBTweets

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 11, 2026 19:32:19 IST

The Indian Premier League is set to kick off its 19th season on the 28th of March, with the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, hosting the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The caravan of the IPL will move to Sunday as two of the most successful teams in the tournament clash. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be travelling to the Wankhede Stadium as they face the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. 

Earlier, there were multiple reports that suggested that the defending champions would take on crowd favourite and five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, in the opening clash. However, the opening clash will now feature the Orange Army in yet another Southern Derby in Bengaluru. CSK will now face the Rajasthan Royals as familiar faces will take the field in different jerseys. 

IPL 2026 Schedule Released




The schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026 has been released. The mega T20 league will kick off on 28th March, and the schedule for the first 20 games has now been released. The first 20 games will be played by the 12th of April. The rest of the schedule is expected to be announced once the Election Commission of India (ECI) confirms the dates for state elections.

When will IPL 2026 begin?

The IPL 2026 will begin on the 28th of March. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening clash. The match will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the IPL 2026 schedule be announced?

The schedule for the phase of matches in IPL 2026 was announced on the 11th of March.

Which teams are expected to play in the IPL 2026 opening match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing in the IPL 2026 opening match. Earlier, it was reported that the Chennai Super Kings would take on the defending champions; however, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will now play the Rajasthan Royals on 30th March. 

Where will the IPL 2026 final be held?

The IPL 2026 final will be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. There were reports that, following the stampede in Bengaluru last year, matches will be moved out of the city; however, that is not true.

Why is the IPL 2026 schedule being released in phases?

The IPL 2026 schedule is being released in two phases due to the impending state elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Schedule REVEALED: Virat Kohli’s RCB to Face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28; MI Meet KKR | Complete List of Indian Premier League Fixtures

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 7:32 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Row Erupts After Rape-Convict Godman Asaram Visits Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Social Media Fumes ‘People Are Welcoming Him Like A God. Sick!’

