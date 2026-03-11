IPL 2026 Schedule REVEALED: Virat Kohli’s RCB to Face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28; MI Meet KKR | Complete List of Indian Premier League Fixtures

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 28 and defending champions Royal challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match in Bengaluru. Traditionally, the tournament opener has the two finalists of the previous edition taking on each other but BCCI has broken the trend this time.
It was earlier reported that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might play the first match against RCB but they are likely to play Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30.
🚨 IPL 2026 SCHEDULE IS OUT. 🚨
– The first phase IPL schedule is now out. (Express Sports). pic.twitter.com/K29G6kF6d7
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2026
