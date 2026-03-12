LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date

IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date

The Gujarat Titans will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 31 in New Chandigarh.

Shubman Gill in new GT threads (Image Credits: X)
Shubman Gill in new GT threads (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: March 12, 2026 11:01:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date

The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was unveiled on Wednesday, March 11th, with the new season starting on March 28th. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions, will entertain Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans team, which has won the IPL in their debut season in 2022 and was a finalist in 2023, has had a jumbled time since captain Hardik Pandya left for the Mumbai Indians in 2024. The team ended up eighth in the 2024 season but managed to recover and reach third place in 2025 thanks to Shubman Gill’s captaincy.



Gujarat Titans Schedule

The Gujarat Titans are set to begin their campaign with an away game against the Punjab Kings at New Chandigarh on March 31. After that, they will play their first home game on April 4, hosting the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT will then move on to Delhi on April 8 to meet the Delhi Capitals. Their fourth game of the season will be played on April 12in Lucknow against Lucknow Super Giants.

Opposition Date  Venue Time
Punjab Kings 31 March 2026 New Chandigarh 7:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals 4 April 2026 Hyderabad 7:30 PM
Delhi Capitals 8 April 2026 Delhi 7:30 PM
Lucknow Super Giants 12 April 2026 Lucknow 3:30 PM

Gujarat Titans New Players

During the IPL 2026 auction, the Gujarat Titans made a few smart moves in strengthening their team. The franchise has signed five new players, who include three from overseas. GT shelled out INR 7 crore to get star all-rounder Jason Holder on board. Besides Holder, they have also added Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, and Luke Wood.

Even before the auction, the Titans had retained their major players, Rashid Khan for INR 18 crore and the captain Shubman Gill for INR 16. 5 crore, along with Jos Buttler and several other members of their core group.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat (WK), Prithvi Raj.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Giants Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GTgujarat-titansiplshubman gill

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants First Phase Fixtures Revealed; Rishabh Pant to Face Delhi Capitals on This Date

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

Why Jitesh Sharma Didn’t Regret Missing India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad — Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Story | Watch

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

LATEST NEWS

Iran Escalates War: Indian National Killed As Explosive Boats Strike Oil Tankers Safesea Vishnu, Zefyros Near Basra In Persian Gulf

Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

Scarpetta OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nicole Kidman’s Gripping Crime Drama That Promises The Dark Secrets And Twists

IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Fast On March 14 Or 15? Know The Correct Date, Rituals, Fasting Rules And Five Auspicious Things To Do

Canva Down: Popular Graphic Design Platform Hit by Major Global Outage? Users Claim They Can’t Access Designs

iQOO Launches Z11x In India: 7,200mAh Massive Battery, IP68 & IP69 Certification And MediaTek Processor—Check All Details And Price

Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date
IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date
IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date
IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date

QUICK LINKS