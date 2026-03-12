IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date

The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was unveiled on Wednesday, March 11th, with the new season starting on March 28th. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions, will entertain Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans team, which has won the IPL in their debut season in 2022 and was a finalist in 2023, has had a jumbled time since captain Hardik Pandya left for the Mumbai Indians in 2024. The team ended up eighth in the 2024 season but managed to recover and reach third place in 2025 thanks to Shubman Gill’s captaincy.







Gujarat Titans Schedule

The Gujarat Titans are set to begin their campaign with an away game against the Punjab Kings at New Chandigarh on March 31. After that, they will play their first home game on April 4, hosting the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT will then move on to Delhi on April 8 to meet the Delhi Capitals. Their fourth game of the season will be played on April 12in Lucknow against Lucknow Super Giants.

Opposition Date Venue Time Punjab Kings 31 March 2026 New Chandigarh 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals 4 April 2026 Hyderabad 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals 8 April 2026 Delhi 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants 12 April 2026 Lucknow 3:30 PM

Gujarat Titans New Players

During the IPL 2026 auction, the Gujarat Titans made a few smart moves in strengthening their team. The franchise has signed five new players, who include three from overseas. GT shelled out INR 7 crore to get star all-rounder Jason Holder on board. Besides Holder, they have also added Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, and Luke Wood.

Even before the auction, the Titans had retained their major players, Rashid Khan for INR 18 crore and the captain Shubman Gill for INR 16. 5 crore, along with Jos Buttler and several other members of their core group.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat (WK), Prithvi Raj.

