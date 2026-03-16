IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Issues Warning To All Teams, Aims to Break ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle’s 175-Run Record- WATCH

IPL 2026: The cricketing world is still catching its breath after the whirlwind rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2025, but the 14-year-old prodigy is already setting his sights on the “impossible.” After a breakout year where he became the youngest centurion in IPL history, Sooryavanshi has now issued a bold challenge to the record books: he wants the crown held by the ‘Universe Boss,’ Chris Gayle.

Chasing the 175

During the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards held in New Delhi on Sunday, the Rajasthan Royals starlet was put on the spot by veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle. When asked to choose between hitting six sixes in an over, smashing the fastest IPL century, or surpassing the highest individual score in league history, Vaibhav didn’t blink.

“To break the 175-run record,” he declared, referring to Gayle’s legendary unbeaten 175 against Pune Warriors India in 2013. For a teenager who recently hammered a brutal 175 off just 80 balls to secure India’s U19 World Cup title against England in Zimbabwe, the target feels less like a dream and more like a deadline.

Boss Baby has his eyes set for this one! 👀 Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve this feat in the #TATAIPL 2026 ✍️👇 Watch BCCI Naman awards 👉https://t.co/8W5zMWhfvk pic.twitter.com/CZ3xnzqifF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 15, 2026

Trophies Over Personal Glory

Despite his record-breaking ambitions, Sooryavanshi remains grounded in his commitment to the team. He emphasized that individual milestones are merely a byproduct of a winning culture. “My goal this season is to win trophies for the team, as it’s very important. If we follow that ambition, I am sure my performances will come out well, and everyone will benefit from it – franchise, players, coaches,” the opener added.

His 2025 campaign was nothing short of a fairytale, featuring a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans that redefined what a debutant could achieve. Now, with the “novelty” factor gone, the young left-hander faces the ultimate test of temperament.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Fixtures

As the BCCI navigates the logistical challenges of the upcoming elections, only the first 20 games of the IPL 2026 schedule have been confirmed. The Rajasthan Royals will start their quest for a second title away from their traditional home, utilizing Guwahati as a primary base.

Rajasthan Royals Phase 1 Schedule:

March 30: vs Chennai Super Kings (Guwahati)

April 4: vs Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad)

April 7: vs Mumbai Indians (Guwahati)

April 10: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Guwahati)

With the full schedule expected shortly, all eyes will be on the Guwahati opener. If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays even half as well as he talks, the ‘Universe Boss’ might finally see his decade-old record under genuine threat.

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