IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chinnaswamy stadium abrar-ahmed donald trump 19-year-old student accident Battle of Galwan Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Bengaluru influencer Cuttack chinnaswamy stadium abrar-ahmed donald trump 19-year-old student accident Battle of Galwan Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Bengaluru influencer Cuttack chinnaswamy stadium abrar-ahmed donald trump 19-year-old student accident Battle of Galwan Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Bengaluru influencer Cuttack chinnaswamy stadium abrar-ahmed donald trump 19-year-old student accident Battle of Galwan Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Bengaluru influencer Cuttack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chinnaswamy stadium abrar-ahmed donald trump 19-year-old student accident Battle of Galwan Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Bengaluru influencer Cuttack chinnaswamy stadium abrar-ahmed donald trump 19-year-old student accident Battle of Galwan Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Bengaluru influencer Cuttack chinnaswamy stadium abrar-ahmed donald trump 19-year-old student accident Battle of Galwan Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Bengaluru influencer Cuttack chinnaswamy stadium abrar-ahmed donald trump 19-year-old student accident Battle of Galwan Abu Dhabi news benjamin netanyahu coffee shop video Honey Singh dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Bengaluru influencer Cuttack
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance

The Karnataka government has officially cleared the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host IPL 2026 matches. Defending champions RCB will kick off their season at home against SRH on March 28. See the full Phase 1 schedule and stadium safety updates.

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener- Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance. Photo: RCB Tweets- X
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener- Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance. Photo: RCB Tweets- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 16, 2026 15:24:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance

IPL 2026: The fortress is ready. In a move that has sent waves of excitement through the city of Bengaluru, the Karnataka government officially granted permission on Monday, March 16, for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) home fixtures for the IPL 2026 season.

Government Green Light for the Defending Champions

The announcement followed a high-level meeting at Vidhana Soudha, chaired by Karnataka’s Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar. The session included an Expert Committee alongside representatives from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the RCB franchise. After a rigorous review of the stadium’s preparedness and the completion of vital Phase 1 infrastructure works, the Home Minister formally accorded his approval.

According to the KSCA’s media release, the decision was based on the Expert Committee’s satisfaction with the current safety and compliance measures. KSCA Official Spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya confirmed that the committee conducted a thorough personal inspection of the premises. “As committed by the KSCA, all the Phase 1 works have been completed to the satisfaction of the Expert Committee,” Mruthyunjaya stated.

You Might Be Interested In

Phase 1 Schedule: High-Voltage Clashes Await

With the clearance secured, the road is clear for RCB to begin their title defense in front of their famously loyal home crowd. According to the Phase 1 schedule, the Chinnaswamy Stadium will host two of the most anticipated fixtures of the early season.

The campaign kicks off with a massive showdown on March 28 as RCB hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game of the tournament. Fans won’t have to wait long for the next big rivalry, as the legendary “Southern Derby” against Chennai Super Kings is slated for April 5.

Confirmed Phase 1 Matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Date Match Details Venue IST / Local GMT
March 28, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (1st Match) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM 2:00 PM
April 5, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings (11th Match) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM 2:00 PM

Focus on Safety and Awareness

While the structural work has passed inspection, KSCA Vice President Sujith Somasundar noted that the Expert Committee has recommended an emphasis on public awareness. The stadium has implemented several new safety arrangements, and the franchise is expected to launch a campaign to educate fans on these protocols before the first ball is bowled on March 28.

For the defending champions, returning to the Chinnaswamy is more than just a logistical win—it’s about reclaiming the home advantage that helped them secure their maiden title last year.

Also Read: IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj! Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 3:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bengaluruBengaluru Sportschennai super kingsCricket InfrastructureDefending ChampionsIPL 2026IPL Schedulekarnataka newsKSCArcbRoyal Challengers BengaluruSouthern DerbySunrisers Hyderabad

RELATED News

‘Blood Money’: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds For Signing Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction

IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj! Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH

KKR Buying Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2026? Fact Check Reveals The Real Truth

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan Trolls Him Over ‘Kidney Touching’ Anniversary Post; Team India Pacer’s Two-Word Caption Goes Viral

PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai? Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi, Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Gaurav Gogoi? From NYU Graduate To Congress Leader, Tracing The Political Journey Of INC’s Key Voice In Lok Sabha As Assam Gears Up For Elections

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance

Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check How To Download

From AASU Activist To Assam CM: The Rise Of Himanta Biswa Sarma, His Net Worth, Career, Congress Exit And BJP Journey

NAR-India organises the annual event in Mumbai expecting a business of Rs 3000 crore with top developers and retail brands

Why Has Kanye West Postponed His First-Ever India Concert In Delhi? Here’s The Truth As Grammy-Winning Rapper Shares New Dates Amid Sudden Delay, Check Updated Schedule Here

Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections

Netanyahu Dead Or Alive? Israel’s Envoy In New Delhi Responds To ‘AI Deepfake’ Claims Over Cafe Video; Reveals Truth

Air India & Air India Express Flight Announce New Schedule For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE And Middle East Amid West Asia Conflict

iPhone 16 Price Slashed: Get Up To 15,000 Off For 48MP Primary Sensor, A18 Bionic Chip, And Ceramic Shield, Check How To Avail

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance

QUICK LINKS