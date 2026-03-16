IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener— Full List of Matches at Chinnaswamy After Karnataka Govt Clearance

IPL 2026: The fortress is ready. In a move that has sent waves of excitement through the city of Bengaluru, the Karnataka government officially granted permission on Monday, March 16, for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) home fixtures for the IPL 2026 season.

Government Green Light for the Defending Champions

The announcement followed a high-level meeting at Vidhana Soudha, chaired by Karnataka’s Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar. The session included an Expert Committee alongside representatives from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the RCB franchise. After a rigorous review of the stadium’s preparedness and the completion of vital Phase 1 infrastructure works, the Home Minister formally accorded his approval.

According to the KSCA’s media release, the decision was based on the Expert Committee’s satisfaction with the current safety and compliance measures. KSCA Official Spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya confirmed that the committee conducted a thorough personal inspection of the premises. “As committed by the KSCA, all the Phase 1 works have been completed to the satisfaction of the Expert Committee,” Mruthyunjaya stated.

Phase 1 Schedule: High-Voltage Clashes Await

With the clearance secured, the road is clear for RCB to begin their title defense in front of their famously loyal home crowd. According to the Phase 1 schedule, the Chinnaswamy Stadium will host two of the most anticipated fixtures of the early season.

The campaign kicks off with a massive showdown on March 28 as RCB hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game of the tournament. Fans won’t have to wait long for the next big rivalry, as the legendary “Southern Derby” against Chennai Super Kings is slated for April 5.

Confirmed Phase 1 Matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Date Match Details Venue IST / Local GMT March 28, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (1st Match) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM 2:00 PM April 5, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings (11th Match) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM 2:00 PM

Focus on Safety and Awareness

While the structural work has passed inspection, KSCA Vice President Sujith Somasundar noted that the Expert Committee has recommended an emphasis on public awareness. The stadium has implemented several new safety arrangements, and the franchise is expected to launch a campaign to educate fans on these protocols before the first ball is bowled on March 28.

For the defending champions, returning to the Chinnaswamy is more than just a logistical win—it’s about reclaiming the home advantage that helped them secure their maiden title last year.

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