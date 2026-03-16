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Home > Sports > IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj! Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH

IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj! Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli reveals his star-studded All-Time RCB XI ahead of IPL 2026. From the "Big Three" featuring Gayle and ABD to the shocking omission of Mohammed Siraj, see who made the cut for the defending champions.

IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH. Photo: ANI
IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH. Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 16, 2026 14:11:30 IST

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IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj! Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH

IPL 2026: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are entering the IPL 2026 season in unfamiliar territory: as defending champions. After finally shattering their trophy drought in a historic 2025 campaign, the team is now the benchmark for excellence in the league. As the city prepares for another summer of “Ee Sala Cup Namde” (This year the cup is ours), franchise icon Virat Kohli has set the internet alight by revealing his personal All-Time RCB XI.

In a video released by the franchise’s digital handles, a relaxed but reflective Kohli took a trip down memory lane, selecting a lineup that blends the nostalgia of the early years. The video was recorded ahead of the title-winning 2025 season but RCB has shared it on Monday, 16th March, 2026. 

The “Big Three”

Unsurprisingly, the top of the order remains a tribute to the most destructive era in T20 history. Kohli selected himself to open alongside the “Universe Boss,” Chris Gayle. The duo, responsible for countless records at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, remains the gold standard for opening partnerships. Following them at the crucial No. 3 position is none other than AB de Villiers. Kohli’s admiration for “Mr. 360” is well-documented, and his inclusion was the easiest pick of the lot.

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Middle-Order Dynamics: Local Heroes and Modern Stars

The middle order provides a fascinating look into Kohli’s tactical mind. Despite KL Rahul moving to the Delhi Capitals for the 2026 season, Kohli honored his 2016 heroics by slotting him at No. 4. Perhaps the most significant nod to the current era was the inclusion of present captain Rajat Patidar at No. 5. Kohli praised Patidar’s “incredible ability to play spin,” a trait that proved vital in their recent championship run. To finish the innings, the “evergreen” Dinesh Karthik was chosen behind the stumps, immortalizing his legacy as one of the game’s premier closers.

The Bowling Attack: Legend vs. Protege

The most debated aspect of the XI, however, is the bowling department. Despite his years of service to the franchise, there was no place for Mohammed Siraj. Instead, Kohli opted for “pure intimidation” by picking Mitchell Starc and Dale Steyn to lead the pace battery.

In the spin department, Kohli bridged a decade-long gap by naming his former captain, Anil Kumble, alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. By including Kumble, Kohli signaled a deep respect for the legendary leg-spinner who mentored him during his rookie years. This selection ensures that even on the small boundaries of the Chinnaswamy, the craft of leg-spin remains the team’s primary weapon.

As RCB gears up for their title defense, Kohli’s XI serves as a reminder of the giants who built the franchise’s legacy—and the high standards the 2026 squad must now uphold.

Read More: PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai? Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi, Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:08 PM IST
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IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj! Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH
IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj! Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH
IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj! Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH
IPL 2026: No Mohammed Siraj! Virat Kohli Picks Star-Studded RCB All-Time XI- WATCH

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