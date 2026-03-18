WATCH: King Kohli Returns! Virat Kohli Lands in Bengaluru Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener in IPL 2026

Virat Kohli is all set to return back in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 which is slated to begin on March 28 in Bengaluru. Defending champions RCB will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening fixture of the tournament. Traditionally, the two finalists of the previous season play each other in the first match but the BCCI has broken the trend this time.

In a video posted on the official X handle of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli is seen arriving in Bengaluru. “You don’t have to see him… to know he’s coming! Check the calendar. There will be signs…,” the video was captioned.

Kohli has been one of the most vital cog in the when for RCB over the years and has been a part of the franchise since the very beginning. In 267 matches for RCB, Kohli has amassed 8661 runs at an average of 39.54. The flamboyant right-handed batter has hit 8 hundreds and 63 fifties for the side.

Kohli’s best performance came in 2016 where he smashed a record-breaking 973 runs. RCB qualified for the finals but lost to Sunrisers in that season. He also scored four hundreds in that edition.

Virat Kohli Landed in Bengaluru 😍❤️!! The king arrive for IPL 2026..!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JM766Gy0AJ — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 18, 2026

Virat Kohli’s Recent Form

Virat Kohli has bid adieu to Tests and T20Is and is now focusing on List A format. After a couple of disappointing performances in Australia, the right-hander returned back to score 74* and conclude the tour. India then hosted South Africa where Kohli notched up a couple of tons in the first two fixtures and then struck a quick-fire 65* to help India win the match.

He then returned to play Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and continued his sublime touch. Kohli struck another List A hundred against Andhra while scored 77 against Gujarat in the two matches that he played.

Later, New Zealand toured India and he started off the series with a brilliant 93 in Vadodra before scoring 23 in Rajkot. Kohli ended that series with 124 in third and final match in Indore.

RCB would want him continue his purple patch as the side begins the first phase. The IPL schedule has been announced till April 12 for now and the second phase schedule will be announced later.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings

