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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: ‘Ready For Another Special Chase’ — Virat Kohli Sends Strong Message Ahead Of RCB Title Defence | WATCH

IPL 2026: ‘Ready For Another Special Chase’ — Virat Kohli Sends Strong Message Ahead Of RCB Title Defence | WATCH

Virat Kohli is gearing up for another season of the Indian Premier League as Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game.

Virat Kohli is all set to feature in IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: RCB/X)
Virat Kohli is all set to feature in IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: RCB/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 19, 2026 10:48:25 IST

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IPL 2026: ‘Ready For Another Special Chase’ — Virat Kohli Sends Strong Message Ahead Of RCB Title Defence | WATCH

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on March 28. The preparations have already started ahead of the tournament opener with the teams sweating it out in the nets. In a video posted on the official X handle of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli is seen talking about the new edition of IPL. 

“Every time I wear this jersey, I’m all in. Ready for another special chase,” Kohli said in the video that was captioned, “Time passed. Seasons changed. And our love for the 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴, only grows stronger by the day. Our Virat Kohli returns to where he belongs, his home, Bengaluru, for a new story. So, 12th Man Army! We ready for No. 1️⃣8️⃣’s Season 1️⃣9️⃣?”.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru led by Rajat Patidar made history last year after winning the first title in the Indian Premier League. RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad after defending a target of 191. Virat struck 43 in 35 deliveries. 

Virat Kohli’s IPL Career

Virat Kohli has been with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru right from the very beginning. In 267 matches for RCB, Kohli has smashed 8661 runs at an average of 39.54 and maintaining a strike-rate of 132. The flamboyant batter’s career-best season came in 2016 edition when he notched up 973 runs and hammered four centuries. 

Kohli has so far smashed eight centuries and 63 fifties in the cash-rich league. 

RCB’s Schedule in First Phase

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener before taking on Chennai Super Kings on April 5 at the same venue. The team will then travel to Guwahati for their fixture against Rajasthan Royals on April 10 and conclude the first phase at Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians on April 12. 

KSCA receives permission to host IPL games

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has been granted official permission from the Government of Karnataka to host matches of the Indian Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. “We are pleased to inform that a meeting was held earlier today at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Home Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G. Parameshwar, with the Expert Committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB and DNA. During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,” the KSCA stated in a media release.

Also Read: WATCH | Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

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IPL 2026: ‘Ready For Another Special Chase’ — Virat Kohli Sends Strong Message Ahead Of RCB Title Defence | WATCH
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IPL 2026: ‘Ready For Another Special Chase’ — Virat Kohli Sends Strong Message Ahead Of RCB Title Defence | WATCH
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