WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to commence on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener in Bengaluru. The Rajat Patidar-led side has started with the preparations.

A number of videos of Virat Kohli’s training session have also gone viral on social media. Kohli will be back in action for the franchise in the upcoming season.

The Swag of KING KOHLI 👑 pic.twitter.com/b3ue3oOywr — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 18, 2026

Virat Kohli’s Batting Form

Virat Kohli has bid adieu to Tests and T20I but is continuing playing the IPL. The flamboyant batter has bee focusing on ODIs after retiring from the two formats and has been in sublime form. After a couple of disappointing days at the office in Australia, the star Indian batter roared back to form and has been dominating since then.

He struck an unbeaten 74 in the final ODI against Australia before smashing a couple of tons on the trot against South Africa at home in the three-match series. Kohli concluded that series with another quick-fire 65*.

Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, and Devdutt Padikkal together during a practice session at Chinnaswamy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/TwSgdrkwWh — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 18, 2026

The former India captain then returned to play Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi. He faced Andhra in the first game where Kohli notched up another List A hundred while scored 77 against Gujarat. India later hosted New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Virat missed out on a hundred by 7 runs in the first match while scored 23 in the second before smashing another ton in ODIs in the final match.

Wtf is Virat Kohli cooking in nets. Man is Dealing only in sixes 😭😭 Someone really said, 2026 is the new 2016. pic.twitter.com/rSBD0HUkmc — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) March 18, 2026

RCB Come in as Defending Champions

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru made history last year after the men’s team won their first ever title after defeating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad. RCB posted 190/9 in 20 overs with Kohli chipping in with 43 off 35. Later, PBK were restricted to 184/7 in 20 overs despite Shashank Singh’s unbeaten 30-ball 61.

Virat Kohli’s First Practice Session Ahead Of IPL 2026.♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/B9HLfMQnIC — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) March 18, 2026

Later, the skipper lavished praise on the all round show from the team. “It is really special for me and special for Virat Kohli and all the fans who have supported for years. They deserve it. After the Qualifier 1, at that time we thought we could do this. I think 190 was a good score on this track because it was a bit slow. The way bowlers executed their plans was tremendous to watch,” Patidar said after the final.

RCB will be taking on SRH whom they faced in 2016 final. RCB suffered a defeat as SRH won their first IPL title.

Also Read: Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details

