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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Kohli will be back in action as Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Bengaluru on March 28.

Virat Kohli begins IPL 2026 preparations. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli begins IPL 2026 preparations. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 19, 2026 09:45:58 IST

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WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to commence on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener in Bengaluru. The Rajat Patidar-led side has started with the preparations. 

A number of videos of Virat Kohli’s training session have also gone viral on social media. Kohli will be back in action for the franchise in the upcoming season. 

Virat Kohli’s Batting Form

Virat Kohli has bid adieu to Tests and T20I but is continuing playing the IPL. The flamboyant batter has bee focusing on ODIs after retiring from the two formats and has been in sublime form. After a couple of disappointing days at the office in Australia, the star Indian batter roared back to form and has been dominating since then. 

He struck an unbeaten 74 in the final ODI against Australia before smashing a couple of tons on the trot against South Africa at home in the three-match series. Kohli concluded that series with another quick-fire 65*. 

The former India captain then returned to play Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi. He faced Andhra in the first game where Kohli notched up another List A hundred while scored 77 against Gujarat. India later hosted New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. 

Virat missed out on a hundred by 7 runs in the first match while scored 23 in the second before smashing another ton in ODIs in the final match. 

RCB Come in as Defending Champions

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru made history last year after the men’s team won their first ever title after defeating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad. RCB posted 190/9 in 20 overs  with Kohli chipping in with 43 off 35. Later, PBK were restricted to 184/7 in 20 overs despite Shashank Singh’s unbeaten 30-ball 61. 

Later, the skipper lavished praise on the all round show from the team. “It is really special for me and special for Virat Kohli and all the fans who have supported for years. They deserve it. After the Qualifier 1, at that time we thought we could do this. I think 190 was a good score on this track because it was a bit slow. The way bowlers executed their plans was tremendous to watch,” Patidar said after the final. 

RCB will be taking on SRH whom they faced in 2016 final. RCB suffered a defeat as SRH won their first IPL title. 

Also Read: Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details

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WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

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WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

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