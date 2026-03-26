IPL 2026: Why Did Preity Zinta Apologise to Jitesh Sharma? RCB Star Reveals Heartfelt Call After PBKS Exit | Details Inside

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta is arguably one of the most vibrant IPL owners and believes in well and truly connecting with the players on an emotional level. Jitesh Sharma, who once played for Punjab Kings, has recalled an incident when the Bollywood actress dearly apologised to him.

Why did Preity Zinta apologise to Jitesh Sharma?

Although Jitesh had delivered some promising performances for the Punjab Kings, he was still into the auction ahead of IPL 2025. Although Punjab had used the Right-to-match (RTM) option, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) came up with a bid of ₹11 crore and the former couldn’t match it. Describing Preity as an elder sister, the 32-year-old said in Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel:

RCB walk into IPL 2026 as defending champions

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers will head into IPL 2026 as defending champions, having finally laid their hands on the coveted trophy last year after defeating the Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jitesh played an integral role in RCB’s title victory, hitting 261 runs in 15 games at 37.29 while keeping a striker rate of 176.29.

His number of dismissals, which amounted to 20, proved to be the highest in the tournament.

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