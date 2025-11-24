LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Gautam Gambhir Stepping Down As Team India's Head Coach? 'Sack Gambhir' Trends On X Amid Viral Claim

A fake post claiming Gautam Gambhir resigned as Team India’s head coach went viral, sparking the ‘Sack Gambhir’ trend on X. The message came from a parody account. No official announcement has been made, and the claim is completely false.

Did Gautam Gambhir really quit as India’s head coach? (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 24, 2025 20:13:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A social media storm erupted on Sunday after a post claiming that Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had announced his resignation went viral on X. The dramatic statement, supposedly written by Gambhir himself, claimed he was “stepping away from the cricket world” due to online trolling and exhaustion. However, the message is completely fake and originated from a parody account impersonating the former India opener.

The viral post circulated widely amid rising frustration over India’s poor performance in the ongoing India vs South Africa 2nd Test in Guwahati, triggering the hashtag #SackGambhir to trend on X. But no credible source neither the BCCI, trusted journalists, nor verified media outlets has reported any such resignation. A quick check of Gambhir’s official social media handles also shows no message even remotely similar to the viral claim.



The timing of the fake post helped fuel confusion. India, already trailing 0-1 in the series, are once again on the back foot after South Africa dominated Day 3 and extended their lead to over 300 runs with all ten wickets intact. Earlier, India had suffered a humiliating collapse for 93 runs while chasing 124 in the first Test. The back-to-back failures have intensified scrutiny on Gambhir’s Test record as coach.

Under Gambhir, India have managed Test series wins only against Bangladesh and West Indies, while suffering major setbacks including a shocking 3-0 home whitewash by New Zealand in 2024, India’s first home Test series defeat since 2012. The team also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 and are now staring at another series loss to South Africa.



Despite the Test struggles, India’s white-ball performance under Gambhir remains strong. The Men in Blue recently lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy and are considered strong contenders for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The fake resignation post once again highlights how misinformation spreads rapidly during high-pressure sporting events. Similar impersonation-based posts targeting sports personalities have frequently gone viral in the past, exploiting fan emotions.

As of now, there is no truth to rumors of Gautam Gambhir stepping down as India’s head coach. The viral claim is baseless, and the trending outrage online stems from a fabricated message created for attention.

ALSO READ: ‘Ridiculous Approach!’ Ravi Shastri Slams Gautam Gambhir’s Tactics As India Suffer Heavy Collapse vs South Africa In Guwahati

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 8:13 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

