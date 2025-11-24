Is Gautam Gambhir Stepping Down As Team India’s Head Coach? ‘Sack Gambhir’ Trends On X Amid Viral Claim

A social media storm erupted on Sunday after a post claiming that Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had announced his resignation went viral on X. The dramatic statement, supposedly written by Gambhir himself, claimed he was “stepping away from the cricket world” due to online trolling and exhaustion. However, the message is completely fake and originated from a parody account impersonating the former India opener.

The viral post circulated widely amid rising frustration over India’s poor performance in the ongoing India vs South Africa 2nd Test in Guwahati, triggering the hashtag #SackGambhir to trend on X. But no credible source neither the BCCI, trusted journalists, nor verified media outlets has reported any such resignation. A quick check of Gambhir’s official social media handles also shows no message even remotely similar to the viral claim.







The timing of the fake post helped fuel confusion. India, already trailing 0-1 in the series, are once again on the back foot after South Africa dominated Day 3 and extended their lead to over 300 runs with all ten wickets intact. Earlier, India had suffered a humiliating collapse for 93 runs while chasing 124 in the first Test. The back-to-back failures have intensified scrutiny on Gambhir’s Test record as coach.

Under Gambhir, India have managed Test series wins only against Bangladesh and West Indies, while suffering major setbacks including a shocking 3-0 home whitewash by New Zealand in 2024, India’s first home Test series defeat since 2012. The team also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 and are now staring at another series loss to South Africa.

You are looking at the only Indian coach to get white washed at home in less than a year 2 times

SACK GAUTAM GAMBHIR pic.twitter.com/jSEjt7329f — HomeLander𓃵 (@224Chepauk) November 24, 2025







Despite the Test struggles, India’s white-ball performance under Gambhir remains strong. The Men in Blue recently lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy and are considered strong contenders for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The fake resignation post once again highlights how misinformation spreads rapidly during high-pressure sporting events. Similar impersonation-based posts targeting sports personalities have frequently gone viral in the past, exploiting fan emotions.

As of now, there is no truth to rumors of Gautam Gambhir stepping down as India’s head coach. The viral claim is baseless, and the trending outrage online stems from a fabricated message created for attention.

ALSO READ: ‘Ridiculous Approach!’ Ravi Shastri Slams Gautam Gambhir’s Tactics As India Suffer Heavy Collapse vs South Africa In Guwahati