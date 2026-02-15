LIVE TV
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Absolute Carnage' – Ishan Kishan's 40-Ball 77 Sparks Social Media Frenzy After Colombo Masterclass

Ishan Kishan who opened the innings for India against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 smashed 77 off just 40 deliveries.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 15, 2026 20:27:55 IST

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was in a brilliant form against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Sunday. The left-handed batter who opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma took the onus on himself after India suffered an early blow. 

Kishan along side Tilak Varma stitched a partnership of 87 runs for the second wicket. The wicket-keeper batter dominated the Pakistan spinners and especially Abrar Ahmed as he eventually notched up 77 off 40. 

He was undone by Saim Ayub while trying to hit one on the side. He completely missed the ball and it hit the stumps behind. Earlier, Abhishek was out for 0. 

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 8:27 PM IST
QUICK LINKS