IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Absolute Carnage’ – Ishan Kishan’s 40-Ball 77 Sparks Social Media Frenzy After Colombo Masterclass

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was in a brilliant form against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Sunday. The left-handed batter who opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma took the onus on himself after India suffered an early blow.

Kishan along side Tilak Varma stitched a partnership of 87 runs for the second wicket. The wicket-keeper batter dominated the Pakistan spinners and especially Abrar Ahmed as he eventually notched up 77 off 40.

Ishan Kishan, well played.

Fearless intent, clean striking, and total dominance up front.

79 off 40 sometimes the innings matters more than the milestone.

Keep going, bigger knocks loading. — शब्द माझा सखा…✨❤️ (@mayuri0204) February 15, 2026

Ishan Kishan is in his form of his life Bringing him back to the Indian team just before the World Cup by dropping the vice captain Shubman Gill might be the greatest ever decision in Ajit Agarkar era — tj  (@TamsterzTJ) February 15, 2026

Ishan Kishan’s story isn’t drama. It’s discipline. Dropped.

Central contract gone.

Questions everywhere. He went back.

Played domestic.

Led Jharkhand to a SMAT title.

Scored a comeback century. And today… under pressure vs Pakistan… he steps up again. Big runs. Big stage.… — Vishal Purohit (@vishalp2000) February 15, 2026

Ishan-daar. Zabardast. Zindabad. 🙌@ishankishan51 completes his fifty in just 27 balls – the fastest in an IND vs PAK World Cup match! 💪 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/SpqYo6n3dL pic.twitter.com/UoNO2JFVAO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 15, 2026

Ishan Kishan has No Fear on his first ever t20 game against Pakistan.. wow 🤩 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 15, 2026

50 Up for Ishan Kishan 🥵 the guy who was sacked from central contract , the guy was struggling to find his mental peace , the guy who was struggling to find a place in India’s squad after being part of the 23 wc squad is now the main man for India 🇮🇳🫡 Absolute carnage pic.twitter.com/dWgSX4XHGG — CRICitism (@CRICitism) February 15, 2026

Ishan Kishan wasn’t even in the scheme of things in T20Is two months ago, and now he’s making sure India humbles Pakistan’s bowling attack. What a comeback—especially performing in ICC tournaments!#INDvsPAK — Akshat Dwivedi (@akshhhuuu) February 15, 2026

For those who are hyping Ishan Kishan today.. remember

– he was dropped from the 11 after a double hundred and 82 vs pak

– sidelined from the team when he asked break for mental health reasons

– never played victim card, just worked hard and he’s back 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/9R6cZznWNZ — Garv (@mohalimonster) February 15, 2026

He was undone by Saim Ayub while trying to hit one on the side. He completely missed the ball and it hit the stumps behind. Earlier, Abhishek was out for 0.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

