ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

ISL 2025-26: In a classic encounter that lived up to its high-stakes billing, Jamshedpur FC pulled off a stunning second-half comeback to defeat East Bengal FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 27, 2026. The result not only ended the hosts’ perfect start to the season but also catapulted the “Men of Steel” to the top of the ISL table with three consecutive wins.

East Bengal entered the match as the league’s most clinical side, and they didn’t take long to assert their dominance. Óscar Bruzón’s men dictated the tempo from the opening whistle, with Miguel Figueira and Jeakson Singh controlling the midfield engine room. Despite Jamshedpur’s organized defensive block, the deadlock was finally broken in the 40th minute. Edmund Lalrindika, continuing his fine goal-scoring form, found a pocket of space inside the box and slotted a composed finish past Albino Gomes. The “Red and Gold Brigade” went into the tunnel with a deserved 1-0 lead, looking set to create history with a third straight win.

The second half saw a tactical masterclass from Owen Coyle. Jamshedpur emerged with far more aggression, utilizing the wings to stretch the East Bengal defense. The equalizer arrived in the 61st minute via a trademark set-piece. A pinpoint delivery found the towering Stephen Eze, who outmuscled his marker to thunder a header into the net, ending Jamshedpur’s long wait for a goal against the hosts in Kolkata.

As the match neared its conclusion, both sides pushed for a winner in a frantic end-to-end battle. However, it was Coyle’s late substitution that proved decisive. In the 87th minute, substitute Rei Tachikawa—who had only been on the pitch for a few minutes—latched onto a loose ball inside the area and unleashed a clinical strike to silence the home crowd.

The 2-1 victory cements Jamshedpur FC’s status as early title contenders, moving them to 9 points. For East Bengal, it’s a bitter pill to swallow after a dominant first half, leaving them on 6 points and highlighting the defensive vulnerabilities that Óscar Bruzón will need to address.