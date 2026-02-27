LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

Jamshedpur FC claimed the top spot in the ISL with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over East Bengal. Read the full match report, goal highlights, and tactical analysis.

Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata. Photo: Jamshedpur FC- X
Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata. Photo: Jamshedpur FC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 27, 2026 21:06:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

ISL 2025-26: In a classic encounter that lived up to its high-stakes billing, Jamshedpur FC pulled off a stunning second-half comeback to defeat East Bengal FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 27, 2026. The result not only ended the hosts’ perfect start to the season but also catapulted the “Men of Steel” to the top of the ISL table with three consecutive wins.

East Bengal entered the match as the league’s most clinical side, and they didn’t take long to assert their dominance. Óscar Bruzón’s men dictated the tempo from the opening whistle, with Miguel Figueira and Jeakson Singh controlling the midfield engine room. Despite Jamshedpur’s organized defensive block, the deadlock was finally broken in the 40th minute. Edmund Lalrindika, continuing his fine goal-scoring form, found a pocket of space inside the box and slotted a composed finish past Albino Gomes. The “Red and Gold Brigade” went into the tunnel with a deserved 1-0 lead, looking set to create history with a third straight win.

The second half saw a tactical masterclass from Owen Coyle. Jamshedpur emerged with far more aggression, utilizing the wings to stretch the East Bengal defense. The equalizer arrived in the 61st minute via a trademark set-piece. A pinpoint delivery found the towering Stephen Eze, who outmuscled his marker to thunder a header into the net, ending Jamshedpur’s long wait for a goal against the hosts in Kolkata.

You Might Be Interested In

As the match neared its conclusion, both sides pushed for a winner in a frantic end-to-end battle. However, it was Coyle’s late substitution that proved decisive. In the 87th minute, substitute Rei Tachikawa—who had only been on the pitch for a few minutes—latched onto a loose ball inside the area and unleashed a clinical strike to silence the home crowd.

The 2-1 victory cements Jamshedpur FC’s status as early title contenders, moving them to 9 points. For East Bengal, it’s a bitter pill to swallow after a dominant first half, leaving them on 6 points and highlighting the defensive vulnerabilities that Óscar Bruzón will need to address.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 9:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: east bengal fcEast Bengal vs Jamshedpur FCislJamshedpur FC

RELATED News

Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

UCL Draw Round Of 16 Fixtures: Dates, Time, Details On Quarter-Final, Semis- All You Need To Know

Sports Yaari Reaches New Milestone on YouTube in Just Five Years (As a Digital Media Startup)

Is Rohit Sharma Planning to Skip 2027 World Cup? Leaked Conversation With Team India Star Goes Viral

Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka

LATEST NEWS

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

India International Motor Show 2026 announced as India’s next major platform for mobility, manufacturing, and automotive business

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

Powering Talent, Innovation and Industry: A New UK–India Collaboration Framework

‘Will Respond To A Finger With A Fist’: Afghanistan Sharply Warns Pakistan, Says ‘Our Hand Can Reach Their Necks’ If War Continues

Jayant Naik: From Engineering Excellence to National Public Relations Leadership

Innovative Egg ‘Rejuvenation’ Techniques Boost IVF Success for Women with Low Ovarian Reserve at Nisha IVF Centre

Road To Viksit Bharat: Long Term Policy Planning To Woo Pvt Investors With Focus On Exports, Jobs

Is Amazon Down? Thousands Report Payment Failures, App Glitches And Error Messages As Jeff Bezos’ Platform Faces Outage

Thadayam Web Series OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Thriller Exploring The Mystery Of 77 Chilling Murders

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata
ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata
ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata
ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

QUICK LINKS