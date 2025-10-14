LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 14, 2025 20:16:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

VIDEO SHOWS: ISRAEL TEAM TRAINING AHEAD OF WORLD CUP QUALIFIER AGAINST ITALY / ISRAEL HEAD COACH, RAN BEN-SHIMON, AND ISRAEL WINGER, MANOR SOLOMON, SPEAKING DURING PRESS CONFERENCE RESENDING WITH FULL TRANSLATIONS AND COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: UDINE, ITALY (OCTOBER 13, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. INTERIOR OF STADIUM WITH ISRAEL PLAYERS AND COACHING TEAM GATHERED 2. PLAYERS BREAKING OFF FOR TRAINING AFTER POSING FOR PHOTOS 3. ISRAEL COACH, RAN BEN-SHIMON, SPEAKING WITH STAFF 4. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS BREAKING AWAY FROM HUDDLE AND JOGGING  5. PLAYERS FINISHING OFF JOG AND GATHERING BALLS  6. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS GOING THROUGH BALL-RELATED DRILLS  7. ARCH READING (Italian) "ITALY ISRAEL" 8. VARIOUS OF RONDO DRILL 9. GOALKEEPER, DANIEL PERETZ, GOING THROUGH KICKING AND SAVING DRILL 10. GOALKEEPERS TRAINING TOGETHER 11. TRAINING IN PROGRESS 12. BEN-SHIMON, AND WINGER, MANOR SOLOMON, TAKING SEATS FOR PRESS CONFERENCE 13. (SOUNDBITE) (Hebrew) ISRAEL WINGER, MANOR SOLOMON, SAYING:  “Well, first of all, we are so happy that all our hostages, all the hostages who are alive, have come home. We are already waiting also for the remaining fallen (bodies). This is one of the happiest days of our lives, I think, for all of us, even for those who don’t have any personal connection to the hostages. We waited and prayed for this for two years, and today it happened, and truly it is such a happy day. I think in the last few days we were waiting for it, and last night, personally for me, and I know for many other players and staff members, it was hard to sleep. We woke up very early, and all morning, along with our schedule and team meetings, we watched everyone being released. Seeing what is happening in the country, seeing them reunite with their families, is the best feeling there is, and it fills our hearts. I hope that tomorrow some of them may be able to watch a minute or two of the match and celebrate with us." 14. PRESS CONFERENCE IN PROGRESS 15. (SOUNDBITE) (Hebrew) ISRAEL HEAD COACH, RAN BEN-SHIMON, SAYING: “We are part of our people. We were emotional, we cried, we hugged, we were happy. I think now it’s time for football. We need to make a separation and focus on football parameters. Tomorrow on the pitch there has to be pure football, and in order to bring joy to the people who stand behind us, we must be very, very focused on the elements of the game and not let emotions control us. I think my players know that.” 16. MEDIA TAKING PHOTOS STORY: Israel’s national soccer team trained on Monday (October 13) for their World Cup qualifier against Italy, scheduled for Tuesday in the city of Udine, hoping to bounce back from last week's heavy defeat in Norway.    Israel are third in Group I on nine points, with Norway top on 18. Italy are second on 12, meaning a win would be crucial to keep alive Israel's hopes of reaching next year's tournament hosted in Canada, U.S. and Mexico.    The game is taking place after militant group Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza on Monday, an event that Israel winger Manor Solomon said gave immense joy to the team.    The match will be played under tight security, as a pro-Palestinian march is scheduled on the same day in the city centre, an event that organisers expect to attract around 10,000 participants.    The qualifier in Oslo last week was also marked by protests and a security response, including the use of tear gas. Ahead of the game, pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside parliament, with many wearing the jerseys of the Palestine national team. (Production: Cristiano Corvino, Roberto Mignucci, Yesim Dikmen, Matteo Negri) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 8:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

India sweep West Indies 2-0 in test series

Will Virat Kohli Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan Amid Health Concerns? Former Skipper Returns To India After 4 Months For ODI Series Against Australia From London

Gautam Gambhir Blasts Critics For Targeting Young Player Harshit Rana, ‘Shameful To Target A Kid’

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

LATEST NEWS

Mother theory? Why female gorllas live long after their last birth

Big Move By Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s Instagram To Limit Content For Teenagers Based On PG-13 Ratings: What It Means

Is your dog a playtime junkie? Addiction in dogs is real, study shows

Walmart partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT shopping feature

Did Congress Intentionally Snub Its Oldest Ally Partner RJD In Bihar

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

‘Nice To Meet You’ Wins Two Prestigious GIWA (Great Indian Wedding Awards) at Asia’s Biggest Wedding Convention, ICWF

Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’

Is your dog a playtime junkie? Addiction in dogs is real, study shows

Madagascar Coup: Military Takes Charge Of Nation After President Andry Rajoelina Flees, Here’s What’s Going On

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier
Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier
Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier
Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier
QUICK LINKS