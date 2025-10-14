Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

VIDEO SHOWS: ISRAEL TEAM TRAINING AHEAD OF WORLD CUP QUALIFIER AGAINST ITALY / ISRAEL HEAD COACH, RAN BEN-SHIMON, AND ISRAEL WINGER, MANOR SOLOMON, SPEAKING DURING PRESS CONFERENCE RESENDING WITH FULL TRANSLATIONS AND COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: UDINE, ITALY (OCTOBER 13, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. INTERIOR OF STADIUM WITH ISRAEL PLAYERS AND COACHING TEAM GATHERED 2. PLAYERS BREAKING OFF FOR TRAINING AFTER POSING FOR PHOTOS 3. ISRAEL COACH, RAN BEN-SHIMON, SPEAKING WITH STAFF 4. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS BREAKING AWAY FROM HUDDLE AND JOGGING 5. PLAYERS FINISHING OFF JOG AND GATHERING BALLS 6. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS GOING THROUGH BALL-RELATED DRILLS 7. ARCH READING (Italian) "ITALY ISRAEL" 8. VARIOUS OF RONDO DRILL 9. GOALKEEPER, DANIEL PERETZ, GOING THROUGH KICKING AND SAVING DRILL 10. GOALKEEPERS TRAINING TOGETHER 11. TRAINING IN PROGRESS 12. BEN-SHIMON, AND WINGER, MANOR SOLOMON, TAKING SEATS FOR PRESS CONFERENCE 13. (SOUNDBITE) (Hebrew) ISRAEL WINGER, MANOR SOLOMON, SAYING: “Well, first of all, we are so happy that all our hostages, all the hostages who are alive, have come home. We are already waiting also for the remaining fallen (bodies). This is one of the happiest days of our lives, I think, for all of us, even for those who don’t have any personal connection to the hostages. We waited and prayed for this for two years, and today it happened, and truly it is such a happy day. I think in the last few days we were waiting for it, and last night, personally for me, and I know for many other players and staff members, it was hard to sleep. We woke up very early, and all morning, along with our schedule and team meetings, we watched everyone being released. Seeing what is happening in the country, seeing them reunite with their families, is the best feeling there is, and it fills our hearts. I hope that tomorrow some of them may be able to watch a minute or two of the match and celebrate with us." 14. PRESS CONFERENCE IN PROGRESS 15. (SOUNDBITE) (Hebrew) ISRAEL HEAD COACH, RAN BEN-SHIMON, SAYING: “We are part of our people. We were emotional, we cried, we hugged, we were happy. I think now it’s time for football. We need to make a separation and focus on football parameters. Tomorrow on the pitch there has to be pure football, and in order to bring joy to the people who stand behind us, we must be very, very focused on the elements of the game and not let emotions control us. I think my players know that.” 16. MEDIA TAKING PHOTOS STORY: Israel’s national soccer team trained on Monday (October 13) for their World Cup qualifier against Italy, scheduled for Tuesday in the city of Udine, hoping to bounce back from last week's heavy defeat in Norway. Israel are third in Group I on nine points, with Norway top on 18. Italy are second on 12, meaning a win would be crucial to keep alive Israel's hopes of reaching next year's tournament hosted in Canada, U.S. and Mexico. The game is taking place after militant group Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza on Monday, an event that Israel winger Manor Solomon said gave immense joy to the team. The match will be played under tight security, as a pro-Palestinian march is scheduled on the same day in the city centre, an event that organisers expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The qualifier in Oslo last week was also marked by protests and a security response, including the use of tear gas. Ahead of the game, pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside parliament, with many wearing the jerseys of the Palestine national team. (Production: Cristiano Corvino, Roberto Mignucci, Yesim Dikmen, Matteo Negri)

