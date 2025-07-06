Jamal Musiala Suffers Horrific Ankle Injury; Career Implications Feared

Rising sensation Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich was sidelined for an anticipated four to five months after suffering a terrible injury during the team’s 0–2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

The 21-year-old midfielder appeared to have a twisted ankle after going down following a harmless clash with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Subsequent findings verified severe ligament damage and a fractured left fibula.

This is bizarre, look at Musiala’s foot And the referee didnt give a fuck about it pic.twitter.com/ahzJO4rYbL — MONTEIRÃO (@33monteirao) July 5, 2025

Players and supporters were in disbelief when they saw Musiala’s injuries. While the Bayern players found it difficult to control their emotions, Donnarumma, who was clearly upset, displayed worry on the field. Serge Gnabry took Musiala’s position for the second half after he was carried off on a stretcher.

Following the game, Vincent Kompany, the head coach of Bayern, showed his intense frustration. Kompany told reporters, “I’ve rarely been so angry at halftime, not at my players.” “This is what Jamal lives for. He had recently recovered from a setback. It’s heartbreaking that this is happening now. Kompany encouraged his group to use the defeat as a boost. “You wish to help Jamal.” What hurts more than the outcome is witnessing someone who is a huge game fan go through this.

Many football players wished Musiala a quick recovery on social media

People from all over the football world showed their support. “It’s something you never want to see on the field,” stated Marquinhos, a defender for PSG. A special thanks to Jamal Musiala. “We hope to see him back soon,” teammate Achraf Hakimi continued.

Paris Saint-Germain extends its sincerest wishes for a swift and full recovery to Jamal Musiala. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 5, 2025







Get well soon, Musiala 😢❤ We’re all with you. pic.twitter.com/zy62gkVu84 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 5, 2025







Musiala’s career might be over just cause FIFA forced every team to play their best team on these shit American pitches, just doesn’t sit right with me.. — Dubois (@CFC_Dubois) July 5, 2025







Neuer was more direct. “You don’t have to enter this situation like that; that’s reckless,” he stated. “He is willing to take the chance of hurting his opponent. ‘Don’t you want to go check on our player?’ I asked him. Going over and wishing the man well is a matter of respect. Later, he did it. Fairness is always crucial. My response would have been different.”

One of the best young players in football, Musiala had just recovered from an injury and was anticipated to be a major contributor to Bayern’s forthcoming campaign. His absence now presents a significant obstacle for the German team as they recover from their loss in the Club World Cup.

