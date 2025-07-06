Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
china Ashura dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Bilawal Bhutto Zardari china Ashura dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Bilawal Bhutto Zardari china Ashura dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Bilawal Bhutto Zardari china Ashura dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
china Ashura dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Bilawal Bhutto Zardari china Ashura dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Bilawal Bhutto Zardari china Ashura dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Bilawal Bhutto Zardari china Ashura dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > Sports > Jamal Musiala Suffers Horrific Ankle Injury; Career Implications Feared

Jamal Musiala Suffers Horrific Ankle Injury; Career Implications Feared

According to reports, Jamal Musiala, a midfielder for Bayern Munich, injured multiple ligaments and broke his left fibula. He won't be able to do anything for four to five months, or possibly longer.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 13:03:55 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Rising sensation Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich was sidelined for an anticipated four to five months after suffering a terrible injury during the team’s 0–2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

The 21-year-old midfielder appeared to have a twisted ankle after going down following a harmless clash with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Subsequent findings verified severe ligament damage and a fractured left fibula.

 

Players and supporters were in disbelief when they saw Musiala’s injuries. While the Bayern players found it difficult to control their emotions, Donnarumma, who was clearly upset, displayed worry on the field. Serge Gnabry took Musiala’s position for the second half after he was carried off on a stretcher.

Following the game, Vincent Kompany, the head coach of Bayern, showed his intense frustration. Kompany told reporters, “I’ve rarely been so angry at halftime, not at my players.” “This is what Jamal lives for. He had recently recovered from a setback. It’s heartbreaking that this is happening now. Kompany encouraged his group to use the defeat as a boost. “You wish to help Jamal.” What hurts more than the outcome is witnessing someone who is a huge game fan go through this.

Many football players wished Musiala a quick recovery on social media

People from all over the football world showed their support. “It’s something you never want to see on the field,” stated Marquinhos, a defender for PSG. A special thanks to Jamal Musiala. “We hope to see him back soon,” teammate Achraf Hakimi continued.







Neuer was more direct. “You don’t have to enter this situation like that; that’s reckless,” he stated. “He is willing to take the chance of hurting his opponent. ‘Don’t you want to go check on our player?’ I asked him. Going over and wishing the man well is a matter of respect. Later, he did it. Fairness is always crucial. My response would have been different.”

One of the best young players in football, Musiala had just recovered from an injury and was anticipated to be a major contributor to Bayern’s forthcoming campaign. His absence now presents a significant obstacle for the German team as they recover from their loss in the Club World Cup.

Also Read: F1 British Grand Prix 2025: Max’s Dominance Or Hamilton’s Ascent?

Tags: Bayern Munichfifa club world cupinjuryJamal Musialalatest football newsPSG
Advertisement

More News

Indians Are Even Making Private Tracks To Feel Speed: Mercedes CEO Santosh Iyer
India’s Women Team Head to the AFC Asian Cup 2026: For the First Time In History, A Historic Qualification
22 Year Old Data Scientist Rape Case In Pune: FIR Filed By Woman Was Misleading, Shocking Details Revealed
After Reuters, India Blocks X Accounts Of China’s Global Times And Turkey’s TRT World
Inside the Controversial Life of Sumo Didi: Why Bollywood Is Backing Out of Her Biopic
India-England Test: Gill-Led Visitors Script a Historic Record at Birmingham
India-England Second Test: Gill-Led Visitors Script a Historic Record at Birmingham
Man Charged Over Melbourne Synagogue Fire as Apparent Antisemitic Incidents Rock Australian City
The Rich Past of Barcelona’s Iconic No. 10: More Than Just a Number
Ranveer Singh Unleashes Raw Fury in Dhurandhar First Look — Fans Declare ‘The Comeback Begins Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?