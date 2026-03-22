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Home > Sports News > Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney

Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney

A record-breaking crowd at Stadium Australia witnessed a tactical masterclass and a stunning 17th-minute strike. See how Japan edged the Matildas in a historic finale.

Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney. Photo: FIFA Women's World Cup- X
Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney. Photo: FIFA Women's World Cup- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 22, 2026 00:05:18 IST

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Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: The final match was well-deserved finish to a month filled with very exciting football. Japan overcame home side, Australia 1-0 on Saturday evening, March 21, 2026 to win the Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

Against the exciting and network firing atmosphere of a sold-out Stadium Australia, it was the effort by the young Japanese 21-year-old Maika Hamano that divided the two most famous sides of the Asian football scene and gave the Nadeshiko their third continental trophy.

The first-half saw Australia with the upper hand, encouraged by the amazing turnout of 74,357 attendance, which is a record for a single game in the history of the tournament. The Matildas nearly drew first blood when Mary Fowler threaded a clinical pass to Caitlin Foord, but the striker’s effort was swallowed by Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.

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The missed opportunity proved costly. In the 17th minute, Maika Hamano received the ball well outside the penalty area. With a quick turn and a look at the goal, she unleashed a swerving, dipping long-range strike that arrowed into the top bin. The spectacular goal left Mackenzie Arnold stranded and shifted the momentum firmly in Japan’s favor.

After scoring, Japan withdrew into a well-organized defensive formation that became inpenetrable to the Matildas. Australia had 54% of the possession and 14 shots on goal but were still very frustrated by Japan’s calm defensive line. Caitlin Foord was given a couple of chances to score during the game but she was not precise enough to turn the game around.

Japan kept their counter-attack threat alive and Riko Ueki almost scored the second goal minute after the break, but her shot went wide. At the very end of the game, when the score was still 0-1, Australia sent Alanna Kennedy forward to try and get a goal through an aerial ball. In the final seconds, Kennedy should have equalized but the Japanese defenders did such good job of stopping her that they kept the 1-0 win.

Beyond the silverware, this tournament served as the primary qualification route for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. Both finalists, along with China PR, Korea Republic, the Philippines, and North Korea (DPRK), have officially secured their tickets to South America.

For India, the tournament was a sobering experience. The Blue Tigresses were knocked out in the group stage after losing all three of their matches, including a narrow 2-1 defeat to Vietnam and a heavy 11-0 loss to the eventual champions.

As Japan celebrates their first title since 2018, Australia will look back at a night of missed chances and a “one-moment” defeat that denied them glory on home soil.

Read More: Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

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Tags: afcaustraliaAyaka YamashitaCaitlin FoordjapanJapan vs AustraliaMaika Hamano goalMary FowlerMatildas vs NadeshikoStadium Australia attendance record

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Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney

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Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney
Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney
Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney
Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney

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