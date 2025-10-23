LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 12:29:38 IST

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MEN'S ALL-ROUND COMPETITION AT THE GYMNASTICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN JAKARTA SHOWS: JAKARTA, INDONESIA (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (FIG – See restrictions before use) 1. VARIOUS OF BRONZE MEDALLIST NOE SEIFERT (SWITZERLAND) IN ACTION 2. VARIOUS OF SILVER MEDALLIST ZHANG BOHENG (CHINA) IN ACTION 3. VARIOUS OF GOLD MEDALLIST HASHIMOTO DAIKI (JAPAN) IN ACTION 4. DAIKI, ZHANG AND SEIFERT STANDING ON PODIUM (MUTE) 5. FANS APPLAUDING (MUTE) STORY: Japan's Daiki Hashimoto captured his third consecutive men's individual all-around crown at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Wednesday (October 22), a feat previously accomplished only by compatriot Kohei Uchimura. The 24-year-old tallied 85.131 points to edge out China's Zhang Boheng, who took silver with 84.333, while Switzerland's Noe Seifert claimed a surprise bronze on 82.831. Hashimoto, who claimed gold at the Tokyo Games and world titles in 2022 and 2023, returned to form in the Indonesian capital after a disappointing sixth-place finish at last year's Paris Games, when a finger injury hampered his performance. The final produced a tense showdown between Hashimoto, reigning Olympic champion Shinnosuke Oka and Olympic silver medallist Zhang. The three traded places throughout the evening, separated by slim margins on the scoreboard. (Production: Aadi Nair)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

