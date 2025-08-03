Jason Holder’s Heroics End Losing Streak as West Indies Level T20I Series vs Pakistan

After a string of six consecutive T20I defeats, West Indies finally broke their losing streak with a hard-fought 2-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida. The win not only leveled the series 1-1 but also marked a historic personal milestone for Jason Holder, who became the West Indies’ all-time leading T20I wicket-taker. The third T20I, now a series decider, will be held in Lauderhill on August 3.

Jason Holder Leads Bowling Charge, Makes History

Opting to bat first, Pakistan struggled to build momentum, managing only 133 runs. Hassan Nawaz top-scored with a brisk 40 off 23 balls, while skipper Salman Ali Agha contributed 38 off 33. Jason Holder starred with the ball, delivering an exceptional 4/19 spell at an economy of 4.75. With those wickets, he surpassed Dwayne Bravo’s T20I record, reaching 81 wickets in 74 matches. Holder also crossed 400 international wickets, placing him behind legends Courtney Walsh (746) and Curtly Ambrose (630). Gudakesh Motie picked up two wickets but was expensive, conceding 39 runs. Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, and Roston Chase took one wicket each.

West Indies Stumble But Scrape Over the Line

Chasing 134, West Indies faced early setbacks, losing opener Alick Athanaze in the second over. Despite a sluggish 21-run knock from captain Shai Hope and frequent wickets, the lower order pulled through. Gudakesh Motie surprisingly top-scored with a brisk 28 off 20 balls, while Holder (16 off 10) and Romario Shepherd (15 off 11) held their nerve to guide the Windies home with just two wickets to spare. Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of their bowlers, taking 3/14, while Hasan Ali went wicketless and conceded 48 runs.

Decider Set for August 3

With the series now tied, the third and final T20I becomes a must-win for both teams. Pakistan had taken the lead with a 14-run win in the opener. All eyes will be on Lauderhill once again as the teams clash in the series finale, with momentum now firmly with the West Indies.

