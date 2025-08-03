Home > Sports > Rain or Redemption? Weather Threatens to Twist Oval Test Finale

With England needing 324 runs and India just 8 wickets away from victory, Day 4 of the 5th Test at The Oval hangs in the balance. Rain is forecast but expected to be brief, keeping hopes alive for a thrilling finish. India remain in control, but weather could yet decide the series finale.

Day 4 of the 5th Test at The Oval hangs in the balance (Image Credit - X)
Day 4 of the 5th Test at The Oval hangs in the balance (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 3, 2025 10:21:00 IST

As the fifth and final Test between India and England heads into a potentially decisive Day 4 at The Oval, the spotlight is split between the pitch and the sky. With India setting England a formidable target of 374, and the hosts ending Day 3 at 50/1, all eyes now turn to the forecast: could rain disrupt what’s shaping up to be a classic?

Will Rain Decide the Fate of the Final Test?

Weather forecasts for August 3 suggest a 62% chance of rain in London during the afternoon, according to AccuWeather. While cloud cover and brief showers are expected, the good news is there’s no sign of thunderstorms. Only one hour of rain has been predicted, with chances falling to just 7% later in the day. The temperature is expected to hover around 24°C. If the forecast holds, we could still get a largely uninterrupted day of high-stakes Test cricket.

India Set the Stage with Bat and Ball

India ended Day 3 in control after dismissing Zak Crawley late in the evening. England, chasing 374, still need 324 runs with just 9 wickets remaining, technically 8, as injured Chris Woakes is unlikely to bat. Earlier, India piled on the pressure with a spirited second-innings total of 396. Yashasvi Jaiswal led with a classy 118, supported by fifties from Ravindra Jadeja (53), Washington Sundar (53), and Akash Deep (66). A late 39-run partnership between Sundar and Prasidh Krishna pushed India into a dominant position.

England’s Chase: Uphill Battle or Historic Heist?

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley gave England a steady start with a 50-run stand, however Mohammed Siraj’s late strike gave India the edge heading into Day 4. With Chris Woakes unavailable, England effectively have eight wickets left and a mountain to climb. As tension builds, the forecast looms large, will rain rescue England, or will India’s bowlers seal a memorable win before the skies intervene?

Also Read: Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered

