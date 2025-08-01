Home > Sports > Jasprit Bumrah Skips Final Test: BCCI Raises Eyebrows Over Pacer’s Selective Availability

Jasprit Bumrah Skips Final Test: BCCI Raises Eyebrows Over Pacer’s Selective Availability

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the 5th Test at The Oval has sparked BCCI concern over his selective availability. Though part of a pre-set plan, his late withdrawal disrupted team strategy. The BCCI may now demand full-series commitment from Bumrah in future five-Test tours.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 1, 2025 14:54:14 IST

Jasprit Bumrah’s decision to opt out of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval has stirred discontent within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), prompting a review of his workload management and future selection criteria.

Silence Before the Storm

Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s absence being part of a pre-agreed plan to feature in only three Tests during the England tour, his unavailability for the crucial series-decider came without any formal announcement from the team management. Bumrah finished with 14 wickets, the same as Mohammed Siraj, who played all five Tests, however his late withdrawal has reportedly frustrated top officials. The Times of India claims the BCCI is now rethinking whether to consider Bumrah for future five-Test series unless he confirms full availability upfront.

Policy Under Review

The issue goes beyond one match. Planning India’s bowling attack has grown increasingly complicated due to unexpected, last-minute workload-related withdrawals. BCCI sources suggest that future selection may require clear fitness updates from the medical team ahead of every meeting. Though India has no five-Test series scheduled in the near future, tours to the West Indies and South Africa later this year could set the precedent for new policies.

Workload vs. Willpower?

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak weighed in on how India monitors player workload. He explained that sudden spikes in bowling load like jumping from 30 to 50 overs a week can raise red flags. Interestingly, during the Australia tour last winter, Jasprit Bumrah bowled nearly 50 overs in consecutive Tests without breaking down. Yet, in Manchester this series, he bowled just 33 overs across three days before skipping the final game.

As the BCCI examines whether Bumrah’s workload is a legitimate concern or selective availability, the debate underscores a deeper challenge: balancing elite fitness with team consistency when it matters most.

