Javed Miandad Blasts Selectors Over Babar Azam Omission Ahead Of Asia Cup

The exclusion of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming tri-series and Asia Cup 2025 has sparked major debate, with legendary cricketer Javed Miandad strongly criticizing the selectors. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-man squad on Sunday (August 17), omitting two of the team’s most experienced batters.

Miandad Questions Selectors’ Judgment

Javed Miandad didn’t hold back, questioning whether the selectors even understand the game at the level required to assess players like Babar. “Unko khud ko nahi pata… usko kya nazar aayega?” he said in a now-viral video. “Babar Azam is a great player. Ups and downs happen in cricket. You have to tune in like a radio once you’re in, you find your rhythm.” Miandad’s remarks highlight growing concerns around the decision-making in Pakistan cricket as one of its top talents is sidelined just weeks before a major tournament.

The Great Sir javed Miandad Sb about Babar Azam 💗 Babar meet sir Miandad sb Plz#Babarazam𓃵 || #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/VXeCRBld1v — MEER YASIR (@meer_yasi_r) August 17, 2025

New Look Squad for UAE Tri-Series and Asia Cup

Salman Ali Agha will captain the team in the tri-series, set to take place in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7, where Pakistan faces Afghanistan and the UAE. The Asia Cup, running from September 9 to 28 in the T20 format, places Pakistan in Group A alongside India, UAE, and Oman. The squad features returning pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and rising talents like Salman Mirza and Hasan Nawaz, but lacks proven middle-order stability in Babar and Rizwan’s absence.

Pakistan’s Squad Under Scrutiny

The announced squad includes: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim. With pressure mounting and fans divided, all eyes will be on how this reshaped side performs on the big stage.

