Home > Sports > JC Tretter Walks Away from NFLPA As Scandals Explode Around Union Leadership

JC Tretter Walks Away from NFLPA As Scandals Explode Around Union Leadership

JC Tretter has resigned from the NFLPA and withdrawn from the race to replace Lloyd Howell Jr. as executive director. His decision follows mounting scandals within the union, including secret deals and misuse of funds. Tretter cited the toll on his family, denying any personal wrongdoing.

JC Tretter has resigned from the NFLPA (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 15:21:34 IST

Former National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) president and veteran offensive lineman JC Tretter has officially stepped away from the National Football League (NFL) Players Association, both withdrawing from consideration for the executive director role and announcing his resignation from the union. The move comes just days after the sudden resignation of NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell Jr., who left amid growing controversy and allegations of misconduct.

JC Tretter had been considered the frontrunner to replace Howell in the upcoming executive director election. However, in a candid interview with CBS Sports, he stated that the situation had taken a serious toll on his personal life.

Tretter Withdraws Amid Family Pressure and Public Scrutiny

“Over the last couple of days, it has gotten very, very hard for my family. And that’s something I can’t deal with,” Tretter stated. “I have no interest in being executive director, and I’ve let the executive committee know that. I’m also going to leave the NFLPA in the coming days because I don’t have anything left to give the organization.” His departure comes as the NFLPA faces mounting pressure and internal turmoil.

Scandals Erupt Around NFLPA and Former Director Howell

The NFLPA has been rocked by a wave of controversies following Howell’s resignation. A 61-page arbitration report revealed that the NFL encouraged owners to cut back on guaranteed money in contracts, a strategy reportedly concealed through a confidential agreement signed by Howell. Additional reports claim he charged the union for strip club visits and entered another secret deal involving an investigation into fake injuries, an investigation partly sparked by Tretter’s own past comments.

Tretter Denies Wrongdoing, Says Resignation Is Personal

JC Tretter made it clear that his resignation was not an admission of guilt. “I’m not resigning in disgrace. I’m resigning because this has gone too far for me and my family,” he said. “I’ve been left in the wind taking shots, and I’ve had enough.” His departure leaves the NFLPA without clear leadership at a critical moment.

