Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women's Cricket Against Australia Women

Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women's Cricket Against Australia Women

Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the match who scored 127 not out in 134 balls. The stroke of Indian university was calm, authoritative, and very effective, leading the side home with nine balls left. Besides this angelic batting, the captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, was playing smoothly 89 off 88 balls.

(Image Credit: Jemimah Rodrigues via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Jemimah Rodrigues via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 30, 2025 23:40:03 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women's Cricket Against Australia Women

The Indian women’s cricket team exhibited extraordinary talent and calmness in securing their place in the final of the Women’s World Cup by the unbelievable chase of a tough target of 339 runs, thus knocking out last year’s champion team, Australia, by 5 wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the match who scored 127 not out in 134 balls. The stroke of Indian university was calm, authoritative, and very effective, leading the side home with nine balls left. Besides this angelic batting, the captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, was playing smoothly 89 off 88 balls, and the contributions made by Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) were also very important, as they supported the lower order along with the above mentioned two.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Star Of The Match In IND W vs AUS W

This victory marked India’s most successful chase in the Women’s World Cup ever, a giant milestone that not only shows the character of the team but also the abundance of talent in their squad. The run chase was a display of the batting skill and the overwhelming strategy of pressure planning target management, innings scheduling, and key partnerships built. For Rodrigues, the century was her confirmation as a player of first class caliber during great matches; for others, the victory was the assurance of their support power when most needed.



Indian Women Cricket vs Australia Women Semi Final

The Indian team with this triumph is now going to the final with the wind in their sails and the belief that they have just beaten the world champions in the most convincing manner. They can now think of the biggest prize because they have already defeated one of the hardest competitors in the tournament. The performance will not only boost the morale of the team but also communicate a strong message to the rivals about their potential to win the title. If they can display the same calmness and strength as in the semi final, India will be very strong in their quest for the trophy.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 11:40 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: IND W vs AUS Windia women national cricket teamjemimahjemimah 100jemimah india vs australiajemimah rodriguesjemimah rodrigues ind vs ausJemimah Rodrigues ind w vs aus wWomen World Cupwomen world cup final

Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women’s Cricket Against Australia Women

Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women’s Cricket Against Australia Women
Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women’s Cricket Against Australia Women
Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women’s Cricket Against Australia Women
Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women’s Cricket Against Australia Women

QUICK LINKS