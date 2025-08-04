Joe Root Calls Mohammed Siraj ‘Fake’, says ‘It’s All an Act’

Joe Root had some sharp but humorous words for Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj after Day 4 of the Oval Test. While praising Siraj’s fighting spirit, Root also joked about the bowler’s intense energy, saying it sometimes feels like an act.

Siraj’s ‘Fake Angriness’ Impresses Root

Siraj delivered a strong performance even though India was under pressure. On a day when Root scored 105 runs for England, Siraj bowled the most overs, 26 in total, and picked up two wickets. Despite bowling across all five Tests, Siraj looked full of energy.

Root said, “He’s a character, a warrior, he’s a real warrior. He’s someone that you want on your team; he’s that kind of character. He gives everything for India, and credit to him for that, the way he approaches cricket. He’s got this, like, fake angriness about him sometimes, which I can see straight through. He’s actually a really nice lad, but he tries it incredibly hard. He’s a very skillful player; there’s a reason why he’s got all those wickets.”

England had started Day 4 at 301/3 while chasing 374. But thanks to some effort from India’s bowlers like Siraj, they were held to 339/6 at Stumps. The game is now heading into a tense final day.

Mohammed Siraj Praised as a ‘Great Example’

Root didn’t just stop at calling Siraj a fighter. He also said that Siraj is someone young players can look up to. His work ethic and attitude on the field stood out to the England batter.

“It’s because of his work ethic and skill level. I enjoy playing against him. He’s always got a big smile on his face, and he’ll give everything for his team. So I guess you couldn’t want anything more of that as fan watching, and he’s a great example to any young players starting out.”

Siraj’s passion and energy, even when India looked tired, showed his commitment. Root seemed impressed by how Siraj still gave it everything even when the situation looked tough for his team.

Joe Root Confident Despite His Own Dismissal

Root’s century gave England a strong foundation, but he wished he could’ve finished the job himself. Still, he believes his team has enough batting to get across the line on the final day.

“I was really frustrated because I missed out, it was really disappointing to not still be there tonight and get us over the line. But we are still in a really good position, a lot of batting left and the two guys out there are very capable of seeing us home. It has been one hell of a series, one hell of a journey and we have the confidence in our dressing room.”

England Closing in on Victory with Siraj Still in Focus

As Day 5 begins, England need just 35 runs with four wickets left. All eyes will be on whether Siraj can pull off something special for India again or if England will complete the chase.

Root’s praise, mixed with some playful criticism, shows the kind of impression Mohammed Siraj has made on this series, not just with his bowling, but with the passion he brings to every ball.

