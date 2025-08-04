Is Ollie Pope’s Vice-Captaincy at Risk? 26-Year-Old’s Rise Sparks Debate

Michael Vaughan, who used to be England’s captain, thinks Harry Brook should be the next vice-captain instead of Ollie Pope. Vaughan says Brook looks like a natural leader and could take over when Ben Stokes stops being captain.

Harry Brook Shows Good Leadership

In the current Test match, Harry Brook played very well. He scored 111 runs quickly, hitting 111 runs from 98 balls. Because of him, England is very close to winning. They need only 35 more runs with four wickets left.

Vaughan said, “Harry Brook, to me, looks a leader. He looks a born leader.” He thinks if Ben Stokes is hurt in the future, Ollie Pope can stay as vice-captain but Brook should be the leader.

Why Vaughan Likes Brook More Than Pope

Brook is already England’s captain for the white-ball games this year. He helped England win a series against West Indies. Vaughan said Pope is a good vice-captain and a good helper to the captain.

But Vaughan also said being a good vice-captain does not mean someone can be a good captain. He said, “Marcus Trescothick was a magnificent vice-captain for me, but you wouldn’t want to give him the captaincy.” Vaughan means the job of captain and vice-captain needs different skills.

Is Ollie Pope’s Place in the Team Safe?

Ollie Pope is 27 years old. He has led England in five Test matches when Stokes was injured. But Vaughan is not sure if Pope can be the full-time captain. He said, “A good vice-captain isn’t necessarily a good captain.”

David Lloyd also agrees with Vaughan. Lloyd said, “Michael Vaughan said he would prefer Harry Brook as vice-captain, and I agree.” Lloyd added that Brook is sure to be in the team and shows good leadership.

Lloyd also talked about Pope’s batting. He said Pope’s batting is not very strong. “His average in the fourth innings of a Test is 16.7, which is not enough for number three,” Lloyd said. This means Pope’s place in the team is not safe.

The talk about who should be vice-captain is growing. Harry Brook’s good form and leadership may change the team’s leadership soon. England needs strong leaders, and many think Brook can be that leader. Ollie Pope’s position is now uncertain because of this.

