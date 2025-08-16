LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin On The Road To Clash In Paris

John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin On The Road To Clash In Paris

John Cena's appearance shortly before his fight with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris adds a dramatic element to the game and enhances the broadcast's star power.

SmackDown's Dublin premiere served as both a curtain call and a springboard for WWE's international growth.
SmackDown's Dublin premiere served as both a curtain call and a springboard for WWE's international growth.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 16, 2025 20:49:00 IST

The Irish leg of the farewell tour began when Cena made an appearance on WWE SmackDown in Dublin on August 22 2025, in the first ever SmackDown broadcast in the city and an important tour destination on the Road to Clash in Paris tour.

Clash in Paris and Homecoming

Cena was absent on screen for several weeks, but is also confirmed to feature on this Friday Night SmackDown, only a few days before his highly anticipated match against Logan Paul, in a high stakes battle on August 31 at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. His homecoming will bring drama and feelings as his departure approaches its end.

Who all are set for Dublin episode?

The Dublin episode will have a loaded entertainment. Aleister Black will face R Truth in one on one match to settle scores after an argument backstage. In the meantime, tag team mayhem is brewing when Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, clash with Melo Don’t Miz, Carmelo Hayes and The Miz after a backstage altercation broker by the manager.

First steps in Dublin

This show will be a part of one of the last three international SmackDown appearances of Cena as part of his final tour of farewell visiting Ireland, France, and other countries. Decades as one of the foundations of the WWE means that every appearance he does makes part of his future unseen departure all the more important a factor to the fans, and other Superstars as well. As the WWE makes its first steps in Dublin, Ireland with SmackDown, the reappearance of Cena marks the international swing of the WWE to Clash in Paris, which marks not only a nostalgic ending but also a cultural peak of the company. His appearance, plot lines and pairing ushered in one of the most anticipated arrangements in the recent WWE history.

Also Read: How SmackDown’s Future May Be Saved By Sami Zayn’s Transfer

Tags: Dublin episodejohn cenaWWEWWE SmackDown

RELATED News

Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Nagaon District; Tremors Felt Across Region
John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin On The Road To Clash In Paris

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin On The Road To Clash In Paris

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin On The Road To Clash In Paris
John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin On The Road To Clash In Paris
John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin On The Road To Clash In Paris
John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin On The Road To Clash In Paris

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?