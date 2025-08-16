John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin On The Road To Clash In Paris

The Irish leg of the farewell tour began when Cena made an appearance on WWE SmackDown in Dublin on August 22 2025, in the first ever SmackDown broadcast in the city and an important tour destination on the Road to Clash in Paris tour.

Clash in Paris and Homecoming

Cena was absent on screen for several weeks, but is also confirmed to feature on this Friday Night SmackDown, only a few days before his highly anticipated match against Logan Paul, in a high stakes battle on August 31 at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. His homecoming will bring drama and feelings as his departure approaches its end.

Who all are set for Dublin episode?

The Dublin episode will have a loaded entertainment. Aleister Black will face R Truth in one on one match to settle scores after an argument backstage. In the meantime, tag team mayhem is brewing when Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, clash with Melo Don’t Miz, Carmelo Hayes and The Miz after a backstage altercation broker by the manager.

First steps in Dublin

This show will be a part of one of the last three international SmackDown appearances of Cena as part of his final tour of farewell visiting Ireland, France, and other countries. Decades as one of the foundations of the WWE means that every appearance he does makes part of his future unseen departure all the more important a factor to the fans, and other Superstars as well. As the WWE makes its first steps in Dublin, Ireland with SmackDown, the reappearance of Cena marks the international swing of the WWE to Clash in Paris, which marks not only a nostalgic ending but also a cultural peak of the company. His appearance, plot lines and pairing ushered in one of the most anticipated arrangements in the recent WWE history.

Also Read: How SmackDown’s Future May Be Saved By Sami Zayn’s Transfer