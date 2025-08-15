John Cena’s Last WWE Tour, But Why Is He Retiring?

An astonishingly dominant near 25 years and 17 world titles awarded to storied professional wrestling heavyweight, WWE superstar John Cena, has retired, not because he love the game any less, but because it is time to make way to newcomers.

Why is he retiring?

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena explained that he made the choice as he faced growing physical constraints. He was very open when he revealed that his body was telling him to shut the chapter and although he still feels that he remains competent, he has to understand when it is time to hand over the reins. He also looked back at his humble place of origin and even remembered wrestling at night to an audience of only twenty people in Kentucky. I want to be as elegant getting out of the business, as I was enthusiastic to get into the business, he responded with his well-polished feel of timing and showmanship and appreciation of the fans. Cena emphasized the need to clear space to give to the new generation as he said: hanging on long enough, it would deny the same dream he had to another individual.

His last tour

His final tour, The Last Time Is Now, has already been surrounded by sentimental incidents e.g. halting half way through an event, to honour a 20 year old promise to a US Army veteran at a fan expo. The last WWE match of Cena is planned to be in December of 2025, where tickets are likely to be in great demand.

Logan Paul “Puppet in his midlife crisis”

Critics have made the bonfire even hot. Cena has become a recent target of former associate Logan Paul, who claims that he was a “puppet in his midlife crisis,” referring to his sudden re takeover into fan favored status during his emotionally charged farewell season. Nevertheless, Cena prefers to conclude his legendary career on his terms, notwithstanding this kind of jab, since he is more interested in health, legacy, and the ability to give others a chance to succeed in the future.

In the near future, Cena will firmly break into the world of acting, taking part in the film Heads of State with Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra.

