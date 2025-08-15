LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > John Cena’s Last WWE Tour, But Why Is He Retiring?

John Cena’s Last WWE Tour, But Why Is He Retiring?

After nearly 25 years and 17 world titles, John Cena announced his retirement from the WWE in December 2025, citing age related physical limitations and a desire to give other talented people opportunities. He recalled how modest he was when he first started out and showed respect for the game's supporters by reminding everyone to enter and exit with the same grace.

Fulfilling a 20 year pledge to a US Army veteran has emotionally impacted his final tour, The Last Time Is Now.
Fulfilling a 20 year pledge to a US Army veteran has emotionally impacted his final tour, The Last Time Is Now.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 15, 2025 20:07:45 IST

An astonishingly dominant near 25 years and 17 world titles awarded to storied professional wrestling heavyweight, WWE superstar John Cena, has retired, not because he love the game any less, but because it is time to make way to newcomers.

Why is he retiring?

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena explained that he made the choice as he faced growing physical constraints. He was very open when he revealed that his body was telling him to shut the chapter and although he still feels that he remains competent, he has to understand when it is time to hand over the reins. He also looked back at his humble place of origin and even remembered wrestling at night to an audience of only twenty people in Kentucky. I want to be as elegant getting out of the business, as I was enthusiastic to get into the business, he responded with his well-polished feel of timing and showmanship and appreciation of the fans. Cena emphasized the need to clear space to give to the new generation as he said: hanging on long enough, it would deny the same dream he had to another individual.

His last tour

His final tour, The Last Time Is Now, has already been surrounded by sentimental incidents e.g. halting half way through an event, to honour a 20 year old promise to a US Army veteran at a fan expo. The last WWE match of Cena is planned to be in December of 2025, where tickets are likely to be in great demand.

Logan Paul “Puppet in his midlife crisis”

Critics have made the bonfire even hot. Cena has become a recent target of former associate Logan Paul, who claims that he was a “puppet in his midlife crisis,” referring to his sudden re takeover into fan favored status during his emotionally charged farewell season. Nevertheless, Cena prefers to conclude his legendary career on his terms, notwithstanding this kind of jab, since he is more interested in health, legacy, and the ability to give others a chance to succeed in the future.

In the near future, Cena will firmly break into the world of acting, taking part in the film Heads of State with Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra. 

Also Read: FINALLY! Karrion Kross And Scarlett’s Next Move Revealed After Shocking WWE Exit

Tags: john cenaLogan PaulWWEwwe news

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
John Cena’s Last WWE Tour, But Why Is He Retiring?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

John Cena’s Last WWE Tour, But Why Is He Retiring?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

John Cena’s Last WWE Tour, But Why Is He Retiring?
John Cena’s Last WWE Tour, But Why Is He Retiring?
John Cena’s Last WWE Tour, But Why Is He Retiring?
John Cena’s Last WWE Tour, But Why Is He Retiring?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?