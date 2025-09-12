LIVE TV
Kapil Dev meets Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Kapil Dev meets Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Kapil Dev meets Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Written By: NewsX Syndication
September 12, 2025 08:09:07 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): Former captain of the Indian cricket team Kapil Dev, who led India to its first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983, paid a courtesy call on Thursday to the residence of Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh.

Sanjay Tandon, President of the UT Cricket Association, Chandigarh, was also present.

Kapil Dev has left an indelible mark on the golden history of Indian cricket through his exemplary leadership and exceptional skills. Under his captaincy, India’s 1983 World Cup victory not only changed the course of Indian cricket but also became a historic moment of pride for the entire nation.

Kapil’s imprint on cricket is permanent. He is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of all time. His extraordinary abilities and leadership prowess continue to inspire young players. He is a fast-medium bowler recognised for his sheer pace and a hard-hitting middle-order batter. Kapil was the Indian team captain who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 at the ‘Home of Cricket’, Lord’s.

The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets. Aside from his on-field exploits, Kapil’s personality and sportsmanship catapulted him to the status of a role model for young cricketers.

His captaincy of India’s World Cup-winning team in 1983 was a watershed event in Indian cricket, motivating a generation and engraving his name in cricketing history. During his playing days, Kapil made 131 Test appearances, took 434 wickets and garnered 5,248 runs. In the ODIs, he featured in 225 matches, scalped 253 wickets and struck 3,783 runs. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Cricket, gulab-chand-kataria, icc-cricket-world-cup-1983, india, kapil dev, sanjay-tandon

Kapil Dev meets Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

QUICK LINKS