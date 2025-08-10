LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Karnataka’s Stampede Sparks Stadium Revolution

After June 4, 2025 stampede festival in the Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people during RCB celebrations of their IPL win, Karnataka has sanctioned an INR 1650 crore and an 80000 seater cricket stadium in Surya City, Bommasandra, which will be the second largest in India after Ahmedabad.

Analysts see the project to be a big move in rectifying the lapses of event infrastructure in India.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 10, 2025 03:11:00 IST

To solve the problem of the tragic crowd crush at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025 which claimed 11 lives when Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL, and with a view to building on the success of Vijay Television in recent years the Karnataka state government is planning an ambitious new construction project at Surya City, Bommasandra. It also partners with the Karnataka housing board whose management runs this facility that is the 2nd largest cricket facility in India that has a capacity of 80,000 after Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Details of the new project

The huge INR 1,650 crore project will have 100 acres with not only a colossal cricket ground, but also various indoor and outdoor sports stadiums, gyms, training facilities, swimming pools, hotels including 3-stars, 5-star hotels, guesthouses and a convention hall that can host large national and international events.

This is a direct consequence of the report of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha commission which ruled the 35,000 capacity Chinnaswamy Stadium within the densely populated heart of the city as dangerous to host such huge crowds. The commission supported the move to a larger, outer district on the basis of crowd control problems, legal clearance and insufficient liaison with the authorities.

The new stadium is an effective pledge on realizing systemic shortcomings of civic planning. Urban planners and experts have repeatedly pointed out that the current infrastructure and crowd control procedures of India are ill equipped to deal with mega events which is only justified when tragedies such as the Chinnaswamy stampede takes place. At the same time, the stampede inquiry is still going on legally. The organizers of the event have petitioned the Karnataka High Court claiming grant of justice was not followed during the inquiry and delivered the report of the Justice Cunha commission to the court under seal. 

Tags: Bengaluru Cricket Stadiumchinnaswamy stampedeM Chinnaswamy StadiumRCB stampede Bengaluru 2025

