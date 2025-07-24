LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Dance Lands LeBron James in Hot Water – YesJulz Fires Back 'Leave Me Out'

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Dance Lands LeBron James in Hot Water – YesJulz Fires Back ‘Leave Me Out’

Rumors about LeBron and YesJulz go way back to 2014 when he was with the Miami Heat. She was working with Maverick Carter, LeBron’s close friend and business partner. Nothing was ever confirmed, but gossip about them had already started to spread.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 24, 2025 02:04:21 IST

LeBron James found himself in the middle of controversy this week after a video of him dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us went viral. The song, which is widely known as a diss track aimed at Drake, was played during an event in Cannes, where LeBron looked like he was enjoying it a bit too much, according to fans online.

YesJulz reacts after LeBron James dance stirs online buzz

Shortly after the video started making rounds, YesJulz posted on X, saying, “Leave me out of it.” She didn’t tag anyone or give much detail, but a lot of people online saw it as a direct response to her name being dragged back into drama connected with LeBron.

Back in 2014, when LeBron was still with the Miami Heat, rumors started flying about a possible link between him and YesJulz. She was working then with Maverick Carter, who’s been LeBron’s longtime friend and business partner. Even though nothing was ever confirmed officially, the gossip around those two had already started to spread.

LeBron’s wife Savannah has always denied any cheating allegations, and YesJulz also cleared the air last year. “They have a beautiful family and I’m really tired of this stain being put on my name,” she said in 2023. But even after that, the speculation hasn’t really gone away.

Kendrick Lamar track puts LeBron James and Drake’s friendship in question

What’s making this even bigger is the fact that Not Like Us is part of the ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. So LeBron, who once had a close bond with Drake, dancing to the track just added more fuel to the fire for some people.

LeBron and Drake were often seen hyping each other up publicly, whether it was courtside moments or social media love. But after this video, fans are now wondering if things aren’t the same between them anymore. Some are even thinking that LeBron might’ve chosen a side.

Whether or not LeBron meant anything by it, people have already made up their minds. And once something goes viral like this, it’s hard to take back or explain your way out of it.

Old YesJulz and LeBron James rumors come right back up

Even though YesJulz has made it clear she wants out of the conversation, the internet’s not letting go. The second anything controversial happens around LeBron, her name gets brought up again like clockwork. It’s the kind of thing celebrities deal with way too often.

YesJulz has addressed this multiple times, but the rumors seem to hang around no matter what either of them says. It’s like people want the story to be true even when there’s nothing solid behind it. And she’s clearly fed up with it by now.

Neither LeBron nor Drake have commented on the video or the reaction it caused, and it’s unclear if they even will. But YesJulz made one thing clear—she’s tired of being dragged into something she’s got nothing to do with anymore.

