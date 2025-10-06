Kevin Hart and David Beckham play neighbours for SharkNinja ad campaign

VIDEO SHOWS: "SHARKNINJA" COMMERCIAL FEATURING U.S. COMEDIAN KEVIN HART AND BRITISH FOOTBALLER DAVID BECKHAM/INTERVIEWS WITH HART AND BECKHAM/FILE OF HART AND BECKHAM SENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: UNKNOWN FILMING LOCATION (FILE) (SHARKNINJA/HARTBEAT- Broadcast: Must courtesy SharkNinja and Hartbeat. Editorial news use only, no commercial use. No archive, no resales. Digital: Must courtesy SharkNinja and Hartbeat. Editorial news use only, no commercial use. No monetisation on social platforms. No archive, no resales.) 1. CLIP FROM SHARKNINJA COMMERCIAL FEATURING U.S. COMEDIAN KEVIN HART AND BRITISH FOOTBALLER DAVID BECKHAM GODALMING, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (RECENT – SEPTEMBER 18, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH FOOTBALLER DAVID BECKHAM (RIGHT), ON WORKING WITH U.S. COMEDIAN KEVIN HART (RIGHT) EARLIER IN 2016 AND SHARKNINJA AD CAMPAIGN IN 2025, SAYING: BECKHAM: "It's a bit nerve racking for me to stand on set and walk in and have to say my lines in front of Kevin because, you know, I'm not an actor (SOUNDBITE CONTINUES OVER CLOSE-UP) but he's given me all the skills and the coaching and telling me how to do things. And, you know, he leads it. So, at the end of the day, you know, I'm just… My words actually, I don't get many words funnily enough. He gets all the lines, but in all honesty, he makes it easy for me. And it was, it was the same when we worked together in 2016, and it was exactly the same today. We're just slightly older." (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. COMEDIAN KEVIN HART (LEFT) AND BRITISH FOOTBALLER DAVID BECKHAM (RIGHT), ON HART LEARNING MODELLING TIPS FROM BECKHAM, SAYING: HART: "For me, modelling has definitely gotten better (SOUNDBITE CONTINUES OVER CLOSE-UP SHOT) since working with you. Right because before I was uncomfortable, I didn't I didn't know where the, you know, just the world of modelling. Like, what should I do? What shouldn't I do? After being around David, you know, it's just started to come in handy. I'm just waiting for the opportunity to, you know, endorse a product with my shirt off and I think once we… once we get there, you're going to see this stuff fly. It's going to fly off the shelves, right? BECKHAM: "Imagine a slushy without your top on" HART: "By the way. I pitched that and I acted like they didn't hear me the first time. You should go back to the table. But pulling the lever on a slushy machine with no shirt. I don't know about you. I'm in." (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. COMEDIAN KEVIN HART (LEFT) AND BRITISH FOOTBALLER DAVID BECKHAM (RIGHT), ON PLAYING NEIGHBOURS FOR SHARKNINJA AD CAMPAIGN, SAYING: HART: "It's very hard because I can never afford to live in that area that David lives in, in real life, so we're faking it." BECKHAM: "Well, he happens to be in my house a lot, apparently. You know, as my neighbour, he's very friendly and he likes to, you know, bring friends around (SOUNDBITE CONTINUES OVER CLOSE-UP SHOT) and make slushies and all of that. And I find him on multiple times in my house." (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. COMEDIAN KEVIN HART (LEFT) AND BRITISH FOOTBALLER DAVID BECKHAM (RIGHT), ON BECKHAM'S PAST PARTNERSHIP WITH SHARKNINJA AND HART'S INVOLVEMENT, SAYING: BECKHAM: "So I've been with SharkNinja for a while now. You know, the partnership has been incredible. Good people, amazing brand, great company, great products. And to make things even better, if that's even possible (SOUNDBITE CONTINUES OVER WIDE SHOT) is to bring someone like Kevin." HART: "Boom" BECKHAM: "Into this." HART: "You just nailed it. You just…Boom." BECKHAM: "Because I think." HART: "Boom." BECKHAM: "You know what? This brand is all about (SOUNDBITE CONTINUES OVER CLOSE-UP) authenticity and the friendship is authentic. (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. COMEDIAN KEVIN HART, ON HIS ROLE AS SHARKNINJA BRAND AMBASSADOR, SAYING: "It's very obvious when something is happening for a pay cheque, right? It's also very obvious when there's a nice energy attached to the thing that you're talking on behalf of. And when that– energy is actually in line with the brand, with the partnership, with the other ambassadors, it's seamless." WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES (FILE – MARCH 24, 2024) HART TALKING TO A JOURNALIST ON RED CARPET AHEAD OF RECEIVING THE 25TH ANNUAL MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOUR BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE – MARCH 12, 2023) HART POSING WITH WIFE ENIKO HART NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE – AUGUST 20, 2018) HART POSING FOR PICTURES AT THE VMAS LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE – OCTOBER 10, 2016) HART LYING ON THE GROUND POSING WITH HIS STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FILE – OCTOBER 3, 2023) VARIOUS OF DAVID BECKHAM AND HIS FAMILY AT THE PREMIERE OF HIS MINI-SERIES "BECKHAM" JAKARTA, INDONESIA (FILE – MARCH 26, 2018) BECKHAM SPEAKING PARIS, FRANCE (FILE – JANUARY 31, 2013) BECKHAM HOLDING PARIS SAINT GERMAIN FOOTBALL JERSEY STORY: U.S. comedian and actor Kevin Hart has become the new global brand ambassador of electronics appliance company SharkNinja, joining forces with retired British footballer David Beckham who has been partnering with the company since 2024. In a series of adverts produced by Hart's production company Hartbeat, Hart and Beckham portray neighbours who use the U.S-based appliances. While Hart's character is envious of his new neighbour, Beckham tinkers with an ice-cream maker and wins Hart over by sharing a strawberry soft…

