LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Kevin Love Eyes Lakers Reunion with LeBron After Knicks Exit

Kevin Love Eyes Lakers Reunion with LeBron After Knicks Exit

Kevin Love may reunite with LeBron James on the Lakers after the Knicks backed out of pursuing him. Following a trade to the Jazz, Love is expected to be bought out and become a free agent. The veteran forward is considering the Lakers or Clippers as he eyes another title run.

Kevin Love may reunite with LeBron James on the Lakers (Image Credit - X)
Kevin Love may reunite with LeBron James on the Lakers (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 7, 2025 13:48:43 IST

After being traded from the Miami Heat to the Utah Jazz in a recent three-team deal, Kevin Love may soon hit the free-agent market. Rumors are swirling that the Jazz are likely to buy out the 36-year-old veteran’s contract, freeing him to explore new destinations, and a possible reunion with longtime teammate LeBron James.

Originally, the New York Knicks were seen as frontrunners to land Love, but they’ve since pulled out of the race. Sources suggest concerns over Love’s age, injury history, and fit with the current roster were key reasons behind their decision.

LeBron Reunion on the Horizon?

“He’s still valuable, but it needs to be the right match,” one league source explained. With the Knicks stepping aside, Love is reportedly considering a move to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers are the more likely option, given Love’s past success with LeBron James — most notably during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship run.

The Lakers, known for their emphasis on veteran experience and playoff toughness, could benefit from Love’s leadership, rebounding, and ability to stretch the floor. His familiarity with LeBron’s playing style could make for an easy transition and bolster the team’s title hopes.

Love Still Has Plenty to Offer

Despite battling injuries in recent seasons, Love remains a skilled and experienced contributor. He’s known for his clutch three-point shooting, basketball IQ, and rebounding ability. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Love is actively evaluating his options as he prepares for a likely buyout.

A reunion with LeBron on a contending Lakers squad offers not just a sentimental appeal, but also a chance for Love to chase one more championship before the twilight of his career.

Also Read: Asia Cup Hockey: Pakistan Withdraws From IND vs PAK Match After Visa Application

Tags: Kevin LovenbaNew York Knicks

RELATED News

The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Kevin Love Eyes Lakers Reunion with LeBron After Knicks Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kevin Love Eyes Lakers Reunion with LeBron After Knicks Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kevin Love Eyes Lakers Reunion with LeBron After Knicks Exit
Kevin Love Eyes Lakers Reunion with LeBron After Knicks Exit
Kevin Love Eyes Lakers Reunion with LeBron After Knicks Exit
Kevin Love Eyes Lakers Reunion with LeBron After Knicks Exit

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?