Kevin Love Eyes Lakers Reunion with LeBron After Knicks Exit

After being traded from the Miami Heat to the Utah Jazz in a recent three-team deal, Kevin Love may soon hit the free-agent market. Rumors are swirling that the Jazz are likely to buy out the 36-year-old veteran’s contract, freeing him to explore new destinations, and a possible reunion with longtime teammate LeBron James.

Originally, the New York Knicks were seen as frontrunners to land Love, but they’ve since pulled out of the race. Sources suggest concerns over Love’s age, injury history, and fit with the current roster were key reasons behind their decision.

LeBron Reunion on the Horizon?

“He’s still valuable, but it needs to be the right match,” one league source explained. With the Knicks stepping aside, Love is reportedly considering a move to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers are the more likely option, given Love’s past success with LeBron James — most notably during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship run.

The Lakers, known for their emphasis on veteran experience and playoff toughness, could benefit from Love’s leadership, rebounding, and ability to stretch the floor. His familiarity with LeBron’s playing style could make for an easy transition and bolster the team’s title hopes.

Love Still Has Plenty to Offer

Despite battling injuries in recent seasons, Love remains a skilled and experienced contributor. He’s known for his clutch three-point shooting, basketball IQ, and rebounding ability. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Love is actively evaluating his options as he prepares for a likely buyout.

A reunion with LeBron on a contending Lakers squad offers not just a sentimental appeal, but also a chance for Love to chase one more championship before the twilight of his career.

