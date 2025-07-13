LIVE TV
Kevin Pietersen Warns Tempers Will Flare And Actions Will Boil Over On Day 4 Of Ind vs Eng 3rd Test

Tempers ran high at Lord’s as Shubman Gill’s anger boiled over after England’s time-wasting tactics denied India a final over. Kevin Pietersen welcomed the drama, calling it perfect for Test cricket, as tensions promise to spill into an explosive Day 4.

Last Updated: July 13, 2025 15:27:49 IST

Former England star Kevin Pietersen believes the tension brewing between India and England will only add spice to what promises to be a thrilling Day 4 at Lord’s. His comments come after players from both camps were involved in a fiery exchange at the end of Day 3.

Tempers Flare in Test Cricket After Crawley’s Delay Tactics

Tensions spiked when India were denied the chance to bowl one final over, all due to time-wasting antics by England opener Zak Crawley.

India, having been bowled out for 387, had enough time left to squeeze in two overs. But Crawley repeatedly pulled away from facing Jasprit Bumrah, claiming discomfort and breaking rhythm.

The delay left India with just one over before stumps, frustrating the visitors who were hoping for an early breakthrough in England’s second innings.

Kevin Pietersen, however, embraced the fiery atmosphere, saying on social media, “Test cricket needs a needle. Finger pointing and a little bit of aggression are the perfect recipe to dish up an action-packed day and tomorrow. When tempers flare and actions boil over, it’s entertaining and I LOVE IT.”

Shubman Gill’s Frustration Boils Over in Lord’s Test

Shubman Gill wasn’t just frustrated — he was fuming. You could see it in his body language, and you could hear it loud and clear through the stump mic. As the clock ticked away and India’s chance to bowl another over slipped through their fingers, Gill couldn’t bottle it up anymore. A burst of raw emotion escaped him — some choice words aimed straight at the England openers who had just wasted precious time.

It wasn’t just about a delayed over. It was about rhythm, momentum, and a team desperate to make a dent before stumps. In a match where every moment matters, this wasn’t just gamesmanship — it felt personal. That final over might not have been bowled, but the psychological blows were already being traded. For Gill and his team, it wasn’t just about cricket anymore. It was about pride, timing, and not letting the game slip even an inch.

Archer and Stokes Turn Up the Heat for England

While the verbal clashes grabbed headlines, England’s pace duo also delivered a fiery response with the ball.

Jofra Archer lit up the session, consistently clocking over 90 mph and looking lethal in his short bursts. Ben Stokes wasn’t far behind. The England skipper banged one in short that smashed into Nitish Reddy’s helmet grille, showing there’s no shortage of intensity on either side.

Test Cricket Braced for More Sparks on Day 4

With Day 4 set up perfectly and tempers already boiling, expect more edge-of-the-seat action.

The emotion, the needle, and the rising pressure have made this Test match feel like a classic in the making. As Pietersen hinted, sometimes a little fire is exactly what Test cricket needs.

