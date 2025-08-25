Real Madrid came out with a crushing victory of 3-0 away against Real Oviedo, who impressed in the opening day, however, the loss comes as a statement to the rest of the league in the second match of the La Liga season.

Real Madrid dominating from the First Half

The brightest moment of the game was Kylian Mbappe. He came through in the 37th minute following a very strong tackle by Tchouameni in the midfield, that allowed Arda Guler to feed him back with an accurate pass which Mbappe slotted home with a low shot. He scored his second of the game in the 83rd minute, after receiving good buildup play, this time off rubber a day later, with Vincius younger brother providing the assist as he set him up with a pull back, cartoon the brace completed.

A decent try by Real Oviedo against Real Madrid

It was always Real Madrid in control and despite an early resistance of Oviedo that almost saw the game square after Kwasi Sibo saw his drive cannon off the post, they galloped through and ended the threat. Vinicius Jr, who replaced given up the ghost en route throughout the second half, finished off the day with a calm strike to finish the score off at 3-0.

Real Madrid’s Strategy changed

The rotation by Manager Xabi Alonso of benching Trent Alexander Arnold and Vincius in place of Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo paid its price as depth was a decisive factor. Following the game, Alonso hailed the bond that was created between the team members, as well as their ability to act in different ways which led the team to the victory despite the loss of Mandava and Mbappe, with players such as Rodrygo and Vinucius Jr playing a large role.

A more tactical angle vein reveals midfield superiority Oviedo had very little presence and room, in the interior, as Tchouameni took complete control of that situation in the color of attack, pressing, and turns of the game. This was an attack on creativity as masterminded by Guler in the form of assists and key passes, and energized by actions like Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Jr in the second half.

This commanding performance underlines the depth, cohesion and deadly finishing of Real Madrid. The two victories out of two games, with this as the most dominant result, see them remain leaders in the season, early on in the term, in La Liga

