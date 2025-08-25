LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > La Liga 2025: Vinicius Jr Seals Win After Kylian Mbappe Doubles At Oviedo!

La Liga 2025: Vinicius Jr Seals Win After Kylian Mbappe Doubles At Oviedo!

With two goals from Kylian Mbappe and a late goal from Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid took the lead early in the game and easily defeated Real Oviedo 3-0. Mbappe's flawless accuracy was on full display when he scored the game's first goal in the first half and its second goal in the 83rd minute.

When players were performing well, the rotation policy with depth players and substitutes was helpful for Real Madrid.
When players were performing well, the rotation policy with depth players and substitutes was helpful for Real Madrid.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 25, 2025 14:11:20 IST

Real Madrid came out with a crushing victory of 3-0 away against Real Oviedo, who impressed in the opening day, however, the loss comes as a statement to the rest of the league in the second match of the La Liga season.

Real Madrid dominating from the First Half

The brightest moment of the game was Kylian Mbappe. He came through in the 37th minute following a very strong tackle by Tchouameni in the midfield, that allowed Arda Guler to feed him back with an accurate pass which Mbappe slotted home with a low shot. He scored his second of the game in the 83rd minute, after receiving good buildup play, this time off rubber a day later, with Vincius younger brother providing the assist as he set him up with a pull back, cartoon the brace completed.

A decent try by Real Oviedo against Real Madrid

It was always Real Madrid in control and despite an early resistance of Oviedo that almost saw the game square after Kwasi Sibo saw his drive cannon off the post, they galloped through and ended the threat. Vinicius Jr, who replaced given up the ghost en route throughout the second half, finished off the day with a calm strike to finish the score off at 3-0.

Real Madrid’s Strategy changed

The rotation by Manager Xabi Alonso of benching Trent Alexander Arnold and Vincius in place of Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo paid its price as depth was a decisive factor. Following the game, Alonso hailed the bond that was created between the team members, as well as their ability to act in different ways which led the team to the victory despite the loss of Mandava and Mbappe, with players such as Rodrygo and Vinucius Jr playing a large role.

A more tactical angle vein reveals midfield superiority Oviedo had very little presence and room, in the interior, as Tchouameni took complete control of that situation in the color of attack, pressing, and turns of the game. This was an attack on creativity as masterminded by Guler in the form of assists and key passes, and energized by actions like Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Jr in the second half.

This commanding performance underlines the depth, cohesion and deadly finishing of Real Madrid. The two victories out of two games, with this as the most dominant result, see them remain leaders in the season, early on in the term, in La Liga

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Kerala Tour Stadium Assumptions, Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Tags: Kylian Mbappela liga 2025real madridReal Madrid vs Real Oviedovinicius jr

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
La Liga 2025: Vinicius Jr Seals Win After Kylian Mbappe Doubles At Oviedo!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

La Liga 2025: Vinicius Jr Seals Win After Kylian Mbappe Doubles At Oviedo!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

La Liga 2025: Vinicius Jr Seals Win After Kylian Mbappe Doubles At Oviedo!
La Liga 2025: Vinicius Jr Seals Win After Kylian Mbappe Doubles At Oviedo!
La Liga 2025: Vinicius Jr Seals Win After Kylian Mbappe Doubles At Oviedo!
La Liga 2025: Vinicius Jr Seals Win After Kylian Mbappe Doubles At Oviedo!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?