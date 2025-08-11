LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has today approved a move to host the Matchday 17 LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami. The clubs have filed the documents as well and the RFEF has consented to transmit the papers to UEFA to begin the approval procedure with FIFA.

More details about the match

The game would tentatively proceed on December 20 to be placed at the renowned Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Assuming this is true it will be a historical event as well: the first regular season La Liga match ever played in the US.

The step will continue to emphasize the effort by La Liga to globalize the brand and explore the profitable world of the US market. The league has had expansion goals set on the United States as an important area and the city of Miami has continually appeared in these plans. Nonetheless, this suggestion has to go through several institutional obstacles. It needs also the authorization of not only UEFA, but also FIFA, CONCACAF and the American Soccer. The encounter cannot be officially finalized until these governance institutions are navigated.

Why is Laliga doing this?

This is not the first time that La Liga is trying to play matches outside its home country. Earlier efforts Barcelona vs Girona and Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid were thwarted by an opposition by RFEF and the legal hurdles with the problem of the sporting integrity cited. In the current case, RFEF supports the idea thus paving the way ahead likely to be unprecedented. Nevertheless, the ultimate decision will be made by UEFA and FIFA and hence the next few weeks will be crucial. A victory would not just be an event but a new definition to the concept of global ambition to Spanish football.

