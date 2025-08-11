LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match

LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) met and ratified the plan to play the game of La Liga between Barcelona and Villarreal on 20th December in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami thus sending the plans to the UEFA to endorse and approve.

Now that the RFEF is on board, this initiative has a greater opportunity than ever of making history and redefining the global reach of Spanish football thanks to their sponsorship.
Now that the RFEF is on board, this initiative has a greater opportunity than ever of making history and redefining the global reach of Spanish football thanks to their sponsorship.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 11, 2025 23:10:55 IST

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has today approved a move to host the Matchday 17 LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami. The clubs have filed the documents as well and the RFEF has consented to transmit the papers to UEFA to begin the approval procedure with FIFA.

More details about the match

The game would tentatively proceed on December 20 to be placed at the renowned Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Assuming this is true it will be a historical event as well: the first regular season La Liga match ever played in the US.

The step will continue to emphasize the effort by La Liga to globalize the brand and explore the profitable world of the US market. The league has had expansion goals set on the United States as an important area and the city of Miami has continually appeared in these plans. Nonetheless, this suggestion has to go through several institutional obstacles. It needs also the authorization of not only UEFA, but also FIFA, CONCACAF and the American Soccer. The encounter cannot be officially finalized until these governance institutions are navigated.

Why is Laliga doing this?

This is not the first time that  La Liga is trying to play matches outside its home country. Earlier efforts Barcelona vs Girona and Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid were thwarted by an opposition by RFEF and the legal hurdles with the problem of the sporting integrity cited. In the current case, RFEF supports the idea thus paving the way ahead likely to be unprecedented. Nevertheless, the ultimate decision will be made by UEFA and FIFA and hence the next few weeks will be crucial. A victory would not just be an event but a new definition to the concept of global ambition to Spanish football.

Also Read: Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move

Tags: Barcelona vs VillarrealLaligaMiamiRFEF

RELATED News

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?