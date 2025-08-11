LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move

Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move

Gianluigi Donnarumma is likely leaving Paris as PSG does not include him in their roster for their matchup with Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup. This action was taken after contract talks broke down because the club was unwilling to give him the salary he desired.

Donarumma misses out despite playing a central part in last season quadruple winning campaign and nominee for the Ballon d'Or.
Donarumma misses out despite playing a central part in last season quadruple winning campaign and nominee for the Ballon d'Or.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 11, 2025 22:50:00 IST

Paris Saint Germain has further angered and humiliated Gianluigi Donnarumma by omitting him in the match squad to play against Tottenham Hotspur in a build up to the UEFA Super Cup clash this week. According to reports, this exclusion would suggest that the Italian could be on his way out in Paris.

Who is replacing Donnarumma?

This decision is attributable to a negotiating impasse on a contract, allegedly as the PSG club is not prepared to meet wage demands of Donnarumma, a marked contrast to other high financial outlays on the club. Where he will be replaced by newly acquired Lille goalie Lucas Chevalier, who should wear the gloves in Udine to mark the end of an era in goal scene at PSG, as they seek to usher a new era in between the sticks.

This is especially revealing by the timing. Donnarumma became the focus in PSG historic quadruple winning season, as the club would win Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Super Cup, and most importantly, UEFA Champions League title, which became their first ever in the history of the club. Still, he does not participate in the team but is a Ballon d’Or nominee, which suggests a cold turnaround of a popular hero into an ostracized character.

When is the UEFA Super Cup?

Since the Super Cup match, in which the Champions League winner PSG will line up against Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur, takes place in the Stadio Friuli on August 13, this is a direct statement. It indicates that PSG are opting towards loyalty and monetary accord in the face of old superheroics.

Donnarumma, whose contract expires next summer is reportedly the subject of interest among heavyweights in the Premier League with interest growing in Manchester United and Chelsea. The message by PSG is clear, the future has started and Donnarumma might have played his last performance in Paris.

Also Read: Gareth Bale To Deliver Hot Takes On Premier League And UCL

Tags: Gianluigi DonnarummaManchester UnitedPSGUEFA Super Cup 2025

RELATED News

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?