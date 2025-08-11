Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move

Paris Saint Germain has further angered and humiliated Gianluigi Donnarumma by omitting him in the match squad to play against Tottenham Hotspur in a build up to the UEFA Super Cup clash this week. According to reports, this exclusion would suggest that the Italian could be on his way out in Paris.

Who is replacing Donnarumma?

This decision is attributable to a negotiating impasse on a contract, allegedly as the PSG club is not prepared to meet wage demands of Donnarumma, a marked contrast to other high financial outlays on the club. Where he will be replaced by newly acquired Lille goalie Lucas Chevalier, who should wear the gloves in Udine to mark the end of an era in goal scene at PSG, as they seek to usher a new era in between the sticks.

This is especially revealing by the timing. Donnarumma became the focus in PSG historic quadruple winning season, as the club would win Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Super Cup, and most importantly, UEFA Champions League title, which became their first ever in the history of the club. Still, he does not participate in the team but is a Ballon d’Or nominee, which suggests a cold turnaround of a popular hero into an ostracized character.

When is the UEFA Super Cup?

Since the Super Cup match, in which the Champions League winner PSG will line up against Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur, takes place in the Stadio Friuli on August 13, this is a direct statement. It indicates that PSG are opting towards loyalty and monetary accord in the face of old superheroics.

Donnarumma, whose contract expires next summer is reportedly the subject of interest among heavyweights in the Premier League with interest growing in Manchester United and Chelsea. The message by PSG is clear, the future has started and Donnarumma might have played his last performance in Paris.

